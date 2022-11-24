ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Everett (WA)

For a lovely family vacation, head to Everett, the county seat of Snohomish County, in Washington, United States. It had 110,629 residents in 2020, making it the largest city in Snohomish County and the 7th-largest population in the state. Everett, located 25 miles north of Seattle, is among the metropolitan...
EVERETT, WA
waterlandblog.com

Ask Recology: How can I dispose of Styrofoam?

Welcome to “Ask Recology,” a monthly feature from sponsor Recology King County. I’ve started to do some shopping for the holidays, and I am beginning to have quite the pile of Styrofoam packaging to get rid of. I know it is not recyclable, but it takes up a lot of space in my trash and it would be great if there was somewhere else I could take it. Is there any other way I can dispose of this stuff?
KING COUNTY, WA
roadtirement.com

Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights

The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
PORT ANGELES, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: A study in sea life

With a gale warning in effect, Whidbey Island resident Bentley — with grandmother Michelle nearby — made good use of his time by studying the sea life while hanging around near J and K docks in the Port of Edmonds Saturday. — Photos by Julia Wiese.
EDMONDS, WA
JudyD

Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, Washington

Mt. Baker is a beautiful area in northwest Washington state. It is located about halfway between Vancouver and Seattle, with Seattle being about 132 miles away. Traveling from Bellingham, Washington on SR-542 is a highly recommended 58-mile scenic route that ends at Artist Point and is the only way to get to the Mt. Baker ski area. The mountain itself can be seen easily from each city and town and only gets more beautiful as you get closer. Much of the mountain is in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, which is 1,724,229 acres spread out over several Washington counties.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:. Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes. Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains...
LYNNWOOD, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank

Human remains found Monday along the Nooksack River in Ferndale could be the skeleton of a man who went missing about 20 years ago. Riley Sweeney, spokesman for the city of Ferndale, said the man’s identity had not been confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 23. “However, based on evidence gathered at...
FERNDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy