NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after police said he opened fire Saturday inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gunshots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO