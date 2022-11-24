Read full article on original website
wjle.com
County Mayor Announces Appointment of Solid Waste Director
A full-time solid waste director has been appointed for DeKalb County. James Goff has been picked by County Mayor Matt Adcock to fill the new position. Adcock made the announcement during last Tuesday night’s county commission committee meeting of the whole. “I had a lot of people apply for...
wjle.com
December 5 Voting Deadline Approaches for 2022 FSA County Committee Election
2022 FSA County Committee elections are underway as ballots were mailed to eligible voters in Local Administrative Area (LAA) # 3 (DeKalb County) on November 7. December 5, 2022 will be the last day to postmark voted ballots returned by mail, or to deliver voted ballots to the local FSA office.
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro
Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
wjle.com
DeKalb Firefighters Join Tennessee Forestry Division in Battling Thanksgiving Day Wildland Fire
DeKalb County firefighters and the Tennessee Division of Forestry spent Thanksgiving afternoon working to control a wildland fire on Center Hill Lake. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Indian Creek and Fuson Hollow where they discovered approximately 50 acres of steep forestland burning out of control.
wilsonpost.com
WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck
Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
wgnsradio.com
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges After LSD, Meth and Marijuana were Recovered
(WARREN CO., TENN.) In nearby Warren County, Tennessee, Investigators with the Sherriff’s Office, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General and Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, made three arrest that were tied to the discovery of LSD, Methamphetamine and Marijuana. According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr., the arrests were made after a narcotic search warrant was executed on Spring Valley Road in McMinnville.
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
WKRN
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were...
WKRN
Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once given gift sentence by judge
In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Black Friday shopping underway at Opry Mills Bass …. Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m.,...
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
wbtw.com
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Tennessee hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after police said he opened fire Saturday inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gunshots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.
Dozens of flights delayed at BNA as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end
Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year, but the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported delays for dozens of flights, impacting numerous passengers returning home from their Thanksgiving trips.
waewradio.com
16-Year-Old Martin Domingo Still Missing
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 16-year-old Martin Domingo. On November 14, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that Martin left home for school but did not show up. Martin is believed to be hiding out with work associates. Relatives in Guatemala have been in contact with him. He is believed to be in Cumberland County.
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
Tennessee Tribune
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
Tennessee deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
WKRN
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area …. Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. How Nashville toy stores...
