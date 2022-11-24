ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

County Mayor Announces Appointment of Solid Waste Director

A full-time solid waste director has been appointed for DeKalb County. James Goff has been picked by County Mayor Matt Adcock to fill the new position. Adcock made the announcement during last Tuesday night’s county commission committee meeting of the whole. “I had a lot of people apply for...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro

Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck

Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges After LSD, Meth and Marijuana were Recovered

(WARREN CO., TENN.) In nearby Warren County, Tennessee, Investigators with the Sherriff’s Office, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General and Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, made three arrest that were tied to the discovery of LSD, Methamphetamine and Marijuana. According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr., the arrests were made after a narcotic search warrant was executed on Spring Valley Road in McMinnville.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee

A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson. Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were...
TENNESSEE STATE
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Tennessee hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after police said he opened fire Saturday inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gunshots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.
NASHVILLE, TN
16-Year-Old Martin Domingo Still Missing

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 16-year-old Martin Domingo. On November 14, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that Martin left home for school but did not show up. Martin is believed to be hiding out with work associates. Relatives in Guatemala have been in contact with him. He is believed to be in Cumberland County. ​
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
East Nashville Home for Sale

Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY

