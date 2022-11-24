Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
northernnewsnow.com
Cooler Sunday could lead to rain/snow for the U.P.
WEATHER STORY: On Sunday, a cell of high air pressure may be far enough south to draw a wind down from the north so the warm spell we had Friday and Saturday will go away. That northerly wind will develop some lake effect precip on the South Shore of Lake Superior. Accumulations should be very light but also very slippery because it may come as freezing rain. Gogebic County faces the biggest risk from this. On Monday, a low from the west will start a snow chance for all zones that may last through Wednesday. Right now, accumulations appear to be light in the range of 1-2″ for Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. The South Shore Snow Belt, though, could go 4-8″ Monday night to Wednesday morning.
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
wearegreenbay.com
Sunshine and mild air for the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Very nice weather on Black Friday as sunshine galore will takes temps above normal again. Highs are expected to be in the middle and upper 40s! West winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour. Mostly clear skies tonight, but...
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop “Boxes of Fun” to support Wisconsin products
(WFRV) – Send a piece of Wisconsin to your loved ones this holiday season thanks to the return of “Boxes of Fun”. Dina Nina stopped by with a look at this season’s themes you can choose from. Each box is packed full of goodies from Wisconsin...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
wearegreenbay.com
‘Access to 60+ state parks, forests, & recreation areas across Wisconsin’: State park stickers, passes available now
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are officially on sale. The Wisconsin DNR made the announcement on Wednesday, and the passes were eligible to buy on Friday, November 25. “We’re delighted to...
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
Wisconsin Man escapes Death From Faulty Furnace.
death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down with something. A week after the furnace was installed he remembers sitting down in the evening to watch tv after that he blacked out for 3 whole days. After his son couldn't get ahold of him his dads brother went to check up on him. He explained he was real confused and didn't know what had happened. His brother talked him into going to the emergency room Then about a week later he awoke in the middle of the night not feeling right. He was so thirsty but he couldn't drink enough water to help. He then thought maybe it's just dry in the house from the new furnace. He explained he went to the garage to get a humidifier but that didn't help either. He said he felt so horrible that he drove himself to ER. It was difficult to back the car out of the garage.
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
Wisconsin Man Flirts with Death after New Furnace Installation
A Wisconsin man had a close call with death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down something.
wisfarmer.com
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Find hidden gems or trendy new collectibles’: Collectorabilia Con packed the Resch Center
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People from all over Wisconsin gathered at the Resch Center to find hidden gems, as well as trendy new collectibles at Collectorabilia Con. Collectorabilia Con is a pop-culture expo that features booths and tables of artists, writers, guests, crafters, dealers, and collectors displaying and selling their pop-culture items.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin ranked first in the country for Fall Drug Take Back numbers
(WFRV) – During fall’s 2022 Drug Take Back Event, the state of Wisconsin finished first throughout the entire country for most prescription medications collected. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on November 23. The dairy state, which collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this last...
