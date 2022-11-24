ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

wvlt.tv

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas Store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explains why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals delivers Thanksgiving dinner to seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals usually tallies up 1,500 miles of driving during regular days of the week, but this Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day, was a little bit different. “Today the rides are a little bit shorter,” Director of CAC Nutrition Judith Pelot said. “People can spend...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From table to table, waiter Dominique Sanders and the crew at Mimi’s Cafe in Farragut helped set up a feast for families who opted out of cooking their own meal this year. “We’ve been pretty busy,” Sanders said. Dozens of families flocked for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’. Charges for those arrested ranged from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Southern Appalachian Artisan Market returned to Downtown Maryville allowing guests to purchase hand-made local...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

How Smoky Mountains Locals Traditionally Celebrate Thanksgiving

Recently, a volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park looked back on how mountain residents first celebrated Thanksgiving. For over 50 years, Robin Goddard has been giving her time to the park. She explained how centuries ago, the mountain people used to celebrate the winter season and holidays. Even though their version of Thanksgiving in 2022 wasn’t comparable to the traditional holiday celebrations we have now, she said that the atmosphere at these events was similar.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Find Your Fun and kick off the Christmas season this weekend with these events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many Christmas events going on this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!. Fantasy of Trees is back! Through Sunday, you can check out more than 350 designed trees, holiday accessories, table centerpieces and so much more. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center through Sunday. It’s open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Friday and Saturday it’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 4-12 and kids three and under are free.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re making this Thanksgiving, because some foods can send them to the hospital. Patricia Pleinis, an associate veterinarian at Magnolia Animal Clinic in Knoxville, said they see a lot of sick pets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Santa will bring magic of Christmas to you

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An entertainment company in Knoxville called Santa on Call is giving businesses and families an opportunity to meet Santa. Started by the Freeman family, the company has been in business for more than 30 years. Crystal Freeman, scheduling coordinator at Santa on Call, said helping people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police offer holiday shopping safety tips

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Police Department warned holiday shoppers of ways to be safe while shopping this holiday season. Aside from making sure you lock your car doors, here are other ways to keep your belongings and family safe:. - Shop while it is daylight. - If shopping at...
MORRISTOWN, TN

