Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
wvlt.tv
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas Store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explains why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
WATE
Mobile Meals delivers Thanksgiving dinner to seniors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals usually tallies up 1,500 miles of driving during regular days of the week, but this Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day, was a little bit different. “Today the rides are a little bit shorter,” Director of CAC Nutrition Judith Pelot said. “People can spend...
wvlt.tv
Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From table to table, waiter Dominique Sanders and the crew at Mimi’s Cafe in Farragut helped set up a feast for families who opted out of cooking their own meal this year. “We’ve been pretty busy,” Sanders said. Dozens of families flocked for...
'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
Second 'Christkindlesmarkt' kicks off at Knoxville brewery on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The second-ever "Christkindlesmarkt" kicked off on Saturday at Schulz Brau Brewing. The event includes a large holiday market, live music, as well as visits from both Santa Clause and Krampus. The event started in 2021, and the brewery said they wanted to do something festive for...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’. Charges for those arrested ranged from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Southern Appalachian Artisan Market returned to Downtown Maryville allowing guests to purchase hand-made local...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
How Smoky Mountains Locals Traditionally Celebrate Thanksgiving
Recently, a volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park looked back on how mountain residents first celebrated Thanksgiving. For over 50 years, Robin Goddard has been giving her time to the park. She explained how centuries ago, the mountain people used to celebrate the winter season and holidays. Even though their version of Thanksgiving in 2022 wasn’t comparable to the traditional holiday celebrations we have now, she said that the atmosphere at these events was similar.
Fire burns hole in West Knox County home
A fire damaged the inside of a West Knox County home Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.
wvlt.tv
Find Your Fun and kick off the Christmas season this weekend with these events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many Christmas events going on this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!. Fantasy of Trees is back! Through Sunday, you can check out more than 350 designed trees, holiday accessories, table centerpieces and so much more. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center through Sunday. It’s open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Friday and Saturday it’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 4-12 and kids three and under are free.
wvlt.tv
What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re making this Thanksgiving, because some foods can send them to the hospital. Patricia Pleinis, an associate veterinarian at Magnolia Animal Clinic in Knoxville, said they see a lot of sick pets...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Santa will bring magic of Christmas to you
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An entertainment company in Knoxville called Santa on Call is giving businesses and families an opportunity to meet Santa. Started by the Freeman family, the company has been in business for more than 30 years. Crystal Freeman, scheduling coordinator at Santa on Call, said helping people...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
Black Friday | People come out in droves to stores across East Tennessee
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The National Retail Federation is expecting a major turnout for Black Friday this year. They expect 166.3 million shoppers this holiday season in the United States. This is 8 million more predicted than last year. The NRF is optimistic about a big turnout due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, almost everywhere.
wvlt.tv
Shoppers rush to Tanger Outlets in the early morning hours of Friday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville opened before the sun came up on Friday morning to a rush of shoppers looking for deals. Many shoppers were locals, but some visited from other states just to see what deals they could find. Inside of Columbia, you could find some...
wvlt.tv
Police offer holiday shopping safety tips
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Police Department warned holiday shoppers of ways to be safe while shopping this holiday season. Aside from making sure you lock your car doors, here are other ways to keep your belongings and family safe:. - Shop while it is daylight. - If shopping at...
