TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
TechRadar
These best ever KitchenAid Black Friday deals will help make food prep a breeze
This year's Black Friday KitchenAid deals are here, and if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with one of the best appliances out there then we have you covered. Below you'll find our favorite stand mixer deals: the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer is now $249 at KitchenAid (down from $449) (opens in new tab) in the US while KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer is down from £429 to £343.20 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab) in the UK. With them, you'll also find deals for cheap attachments that make your stand mixer more useful (turning it into a food processor or a pasta cutter and roller).
TechRadar
Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals 2022
Cyber Monday is almost here, which means there are lots of Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals already appearing. Some of them are holdovers from Black Friday, while others are brand new, but the result is the same: big-ticket handsets get hefty discounts and low-cost brushes become even more affordable. The...
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max and More Streaming Services
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re already planning to upgrade your home theater setup this Cyber Monday you might as well expand your library of movies and TV shows, too. Many streamers are using the retail therapy holiday to lure in new subscribers, and platforms including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Discovery+, Peacock and Philo are offering some of their best deals of the year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Deals at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale, From Winter Jackets to Luxe Beauty GiftsHarrison...
TechRadar
This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount
We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
TechRadar
13 best Cyber Monday TV deals: OLED, QLED and smart TVs starting at $79.99
Cyber Monday TV deals are in full swing at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched sales with massive savings on QLED, OLED, and smart TVs. The Cyber Monday TV deals event is your last chance to score your dream TV at a record-low price, and we're rounding up the 13 best offers available right now.
TechRadar
11 best Black Friday TV deals extended - 4K, QLED and OLED TVs still on sale
Black Friday TV deals have been extended into the weekend, so the good news is you don't have to wait till the Cyber Monday deals event to snag a bargain. You can still score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 11 Black Friday TV deals that are still available online.
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
TechRadar
Apple reveals the hidden upgrades that improve audio on the AirPods Pro 2
Apple has managed to significantly improve the audio quality on the AirPods Pro 2 without the need for support for lossless audio – and in a new interview, Apple engineer Esge Andersen reveals some of the secrets about how that was done. In short: it's all about the airflow,...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?
Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it's about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
TechRadar
57 of the best Cyber Monday deals in the UK: TVs, laptops, mattresses and more
Cyber Monday 2022 has arrived in the UK, and with it thousands more deals on everything from TVs and laptops to blenders, cordless vacuums, gaming consoles and more. You wouldn't necessarily know it was Cyber Monday here though. In the US, it's the biggest shopping event of the year: more spending is done today than on Black Friday. (We're tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals in the US separately - both in a dedicated roundup and via a Cyber Monday deals live blog).
TechRadar
Drop everything: Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the base model to just £829 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest we've ever seen it. In the US, we've seen a similarly low deal for the...
TechRadar
The best Black Friday antivirus deal ever? Get Norton 360 deluxe for free with Microsoft 365
We’ve spotted what could be the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday antivirus deal to date. The popular Microsoft 365 suite bundled with Norton Deluxe 360 security software (opens in new tab), at a massive 74% discount over on Amazon at only £46.99. The offer is available for UK and US users (about $46.99 but you will have to pay for delivery and taxes depending on where you live in the USA).
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday office chair deals 2022: some great deals available now
Cyber Monday isn’t officially until tomorrow, November 28, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to grab yourself a great deal on an office chair. Indeed, many retailers have some fantastic offers available now. We’ve done the research for you to roundup all the best deals as well as highlighting the key benefits each chair offers.
TechRadar
I'm surprised by how many Black Friday iPhone deals are actually worth it for once
There are hundreds of Black Friday iPhone deals today. It's interesting: when it comes to desirability, the iPhone is something of a standout example. It's the one handset that even those who aren't self-identifying tech fans consistently know by name, and while some might instead vouch for a Samsung Galaxy on occasion, given a choice between the two, most would choose Apple; a truth that's reflected in the sales numbers.
TechRadar
Save a record-setting $340 on this top-end Roborock robot vacuum for Black Friday
While there are a number of great Black Friday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) worth considering right now, it’s always worth taking pause when a flagship (and otherwise super expensive) robot model gets a sale. That’s especially true here, as the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is one of the best robot vacuums we’ve come across.
TechRadar
This heated airer is back in stock for Black Friday – and we're buying it
If you've been looking for a heated airer while shopping this year's Black Friday deals, we've found something that's going to grab your attention. The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer is back in stock for £199.99 at Lakeland (opens in new tab). It's become one of this year's must-have appliances thanks to its ability to dry big loads of laundry fast and without running up enormous energy bills. It's been out of stock for several weeks due to high demand, but right now you can add it to your basket and check out – but you'll want to do that fast before word gets around.
TechRadar
These Xbox headset deals get you some of our favorite models at lowest-ever prices
Amazon's Black Friday Xbox headset deals are here and they do not disappoint. We're seeing some absolute rockstar rates on some of our favorite models that are worth your attention in the blizzard of sales. That's what's so significant about these particular Black Friday Xbox headset deals as some of...
