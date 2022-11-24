Read full article on original website
Texas father arrested in 2020 ‘suspicious’ death of 2-year-old daughter
A Texas father is behind bars after his 2-year-old daughter was found dead in his home which police described as "a home with horrible filth."
Wichita Falls firefighters battle two-alarm blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday night. According to WFFD Fire Marshal Cody Melton, shortly before 11 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Austin Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a vacant […]
Two drivers injured in Lawton wreck Saturday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are recovering after a wreck Saturday night in Lawton. That happened after 7 p.m. on NW 82nd and Cache Rd. An officer from the Lawton Police Department told our photographer on scene both drivers were injured and went to the hospital. It’s unclear how...
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
Wichita Falls Man Turning 100 and Has One Simple Request, Birthday Cards
If I know 100 birthdays in Wichita Falls, I think we can help this guy out. You may remember a couple of years ago, we had a story go viral in our city about a gentleman named Joe Cuba. He was turning 100 and wanted 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Well...he got way more than 100. I don't know if we ever got an official number, but it was at least 50,000 birthday cards. You can check out that crazy story here.
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
Police say ‘little girl’ possibly shot on Astin in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been detained in connection to a police investigation about an alleged assault with a weapon that lead to a heavy police presence. Around 1:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, police responded to the 500 block of Astin Avenue to investigate a possible assault with a weapon call. […]
Family wants answers after loved ones death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID
The suspect told police he'd been drinking whiskey all day and denied assaulting the victim, alleging that she fell.
City of Lawton updated trash collection hours
Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him
Authorities said they found Bruce Benson's phone, wallet, and keys in his truck, which was unlocked.
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25...
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
Overpass to be named after local soldier
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be honoring the late Rodney Aaron Hagan, SGT of the United States Army and Comanche High School graduate for his service to his country. Senator Chris Kidd will dedicate the Rodney Aaron Hagan Memorial Hwy 7 overpass on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.
What Wichita Falls Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in 2022?
Tomorrow is turkey day and some folks need a place to eat. Here is where you can enjoy a good meal in town. I'll be heading down to Arlington for the Cowboys game tomorrow and will be driving back to Wichita Falls after that is done. Hopefully, one of these places is not too busy when I get back into town tomorrow. However, I know they will be. By the time I get back, everyone is sick of being cooped up in the house all day and wants something other than turkey.
