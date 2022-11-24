If I know 100 birthdays in Wichita Falls, I think we can help this guy out. You may remember a couple of years ago, we had a story go viral in our city about a gentleman named Joe Cuba. He was turning 100 and wanted 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Well...he got way more than 100. I don't know if we ever got an official number, but it was at least 50,000 birthday cards. You can check out that crazy story here.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO