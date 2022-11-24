Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Visit any Indiana state park, forest, or other DNR property for free on Black Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to avoid the holiday rush? Spend time outdoors Friday with a free visit to any Indiana state park, forest, fish and wildlife area, nature preserve, trail, or reservoir. All Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties will offer free admission on Black Friday as part of...
wrtv.com
There's a new light show to see after dashing through Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... but do you recall Dasher's Light Show?. The new, drive-thru Christmas light display is set up in the Castleton Square Mall parking lot east of AMC Theatres, on the southeast corner of the mall. Families can connect...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
wrtv.com
Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race. He is the third black candidate to...
Support grows for Greenwood teen who collapsed during a basketball practice
Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.
WTHR
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard wins Class 3A state football championship
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (11-4) beat Lawrenceburg, 34-14 to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Chatard's Aiden Duncan earned the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.
wevv.com
Indiana lawmakers consider infringing on discretion of locally elected prosecutors
The Indiana General Assembly appears far from achieving consensus on whether, or how, to sanction county prosecutors who categorically decline to file charges for specific crimes. In August, Hoosier lawmakers established a Prosecutorial Oversight Task Force in Senate Enrolled Act 1 to evaluate different means of compelling prosecutors to enforce...
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
WIBC.com
NWS: Winds and Rain Across Indiana Sunday
STATEWIDE — Rain is passing through central Indiana and moving north, and some stronger winds are moving with it. “Likely going to see peak wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with probably the highest potential for wind gusts especially to the east of Indianapolis as we go into the afternoon,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
wrtv.com
Muncie teen donates hundreds of meals ahead of Thanksgiving
MUNCIE— A Muncie teen is making it his mission to feed those in need. 13-year-old Madden Moore posted on social media a few weeks ago that he wanted to give rotisserie chicken to those who are experiencing homelessness for the Thanksgiving holiday. "So we started with a goal of...
woofboomnews.com
Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison
On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
korncountry.com
North High School employee arrested for child solicitation, fired after two decades at school
Johnson was fired when Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) learned of the charges on November 23, BCSC Communications Coordinator Josh Burnett said in a statement to LocalNewsDigital. During one of those exchanges, authorities allege that Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers tonight followed by a stronger storm system this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you're having a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Our forecast mostly played out as expected today. Though we didn't hit 60°, the high in Indy of 58° is good for the warmest Thanksgiving Day here since 2015. Much of the day was...
wbiw.com
Energy shortage cuts BNL’s fuel line as No.6 Zionsville zips to 56-41 win in Shootout
BROWNSBURG – Bedford North Lawrence, returning to a recent house of horrors, picked a poor time to suffer through an energy shortage. No gas, no power, no speed. No success in the nightcap game of the Sneakers for Santa Shootout. With their offense reduced to a standstill, like those...
Inflation adds to struggle for Muncie animal shelter
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie animal shelter is struggling with a handful of problems as we head into the holiday season. The shelter is facing overcrowding, food shortages and budget issues as they try to care for 90 dogs and 274 cats. Shelter director Katy Wolfe told 13News they're...
WISH-TV
Scientists tie oral bacteria build up with malignant illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When was your last trip to the dentist? If it’s been a while you might want to consider making an appointment. The sooner the better. Several studies link a build up of mouth bacteria with a high risk of at least four chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease. But there’s more.
