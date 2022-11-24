ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Stormont first minister takes seat in House of Lords

By Nick Lester
 3 days ago

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Dame Arlene Foster has taken her place in the House of Lords.

Dame Arlene, who left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP , takes the title Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.

She will sit as a non-affiliated peer.

The former solicitor, who had been a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2003, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber, where she swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

Lady Foster was flanked by her supporters, former deputy DUP leader Lord Dodds of Duncairn and Tory peer Lord Godson of Thorney Island.

Also taking his seat in the unelected chamber was Tory former MP Graham Evans .

Lord Evans of Rainow represented the Cheshire constituency of Weaver Vale between 2010-17, before losing his seat in the snap general election called by Theresa May.

He was flanked by supporters and fellow Tory peers Baroness Williams of Trafford and Lord Davies of Gower as he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

