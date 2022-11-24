ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weezza60
3d ago

You can't bring inflation down if Biden keeps spending! Biden and gang are all at fault for what we encounter right now and it's going to get worse. Just Saying.

Tigerbear Dufour
2d ago

Lol! This man going to fix something he's created? When he took office,Gas was 2.39 a gallon and inflation was 1.4.... Now 5 dollar gas and inflation got as high as 9.1... I think he needs to be fired for dereliction of duty to American people.

rider
3d ago

Biden is living the good life ,while Americans are struggling to feed their families and heat their homes .shame on biden.

