Murder,whether of a female or male is wrong.I wouldn't/couldn't have stood by and watched this much less video this without intervening .Confiscate all the phones of the group.Arresr all present and interview them individually. The truth will come out,then lock up all and sundry for ever.
WTF. all crimes against women needs to be stronger then any crime against a male.no matter what gender committed the crime
I see they are trying to create outrage by calling it "femicide" like this was a sex based crime. but another woman was the one beating the woman they say is the murder victim. I don't see what this has to do with her being a woman. sounds like she made the wrong friends
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Police Report Shows Shanquella Robinson Was Alive When Doctors Arrived at the Scene
New Video Shows 25-Year-Old Shanquella Robinson Being Brutally Attacked By Her Friend
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Sad & Mad: Shanquella Robinson’s Funeral Sees Hundreds Of Attendees, Father Believes Attack Was Set-Up As FBI Investigates
Mom of Shanquella Robinson who died in Mexico says she didn't believe it was alcohol poisoning
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement
Arrest warrant issued for friend of Shanquella Robinson, Mexican prosecutor says
Boyfriend Of Woman Who Died At An Airbnb In Mexico Shares Her Final Texts
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Pregnant Woman And Her Boyfriend Were In An Alleged Violent Relationship. It Ended When She Fatally Stabbed Him, Prosecutors Say
Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
What Could Happen Legally In The Case Of Shanquella Robinson? Attorney Discusses Possible Charges
Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say
Policewoman Shoots Two in New York Before Killing Herself in Domestic Dispute
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14