EasyJet is recruiting empty-nesters and over 45s as cabin crew

By Helen Coffey
 3 days ago

EasyJet has decided to target a new demographic in its next cabin crew recruitment drive: empty-nesters and over-45s.

The campaign follows research by the airline that found that over three quarters (78 per cent) of over 45s said they would like to take on a new challenge once their children had left home.

Some 57 per cent of the 2,000 British adults aged 45+ who were surveyed said they hoped to find a career they were truly passionate about now their children were not dependent on them.

Britain’s biggest budget carrier reported that it has already seen an upward trend in older applicants for flight attendant positions, with a 27 per cent increase in cabin crew over the age of 45 since 2018.

This includes a 30 per cent increase in those aged over 60 in the last year.

“I decided I needed a new challenge and wanted a job I could enjoy and would look forward to work each day,” said Neil, 59, who followed in the footsteps of his daughter Holly by retraining as cabin crew in 2019, following a previous career in engineering and sales.

“Knowing how much Holly loved the job and with her encouragement I applied and found myself in Luton academy for training and I have loved it ever since.”

He’s not the only parent to be inspired by their offspring.

According to easyJet’s survey, over two thirds (67 per cent) of respondents feel motivated by their children’s career success and growth.

Karen, 54, a former holiday rep, took the leap to become an easyJet flight attendant earlier this year after seeing her 21-year-old daughter Daniela do the same.

“I’ve always loved travelling and exploring new places, and I’m a real people person,” she said.

“I was recently after a complete career change, and I wanted to be cabin crew when I was younger, so when Daniela started her role with easyJet I was inspired to try it myself. And I’m so glad I did!”

EasyJet’s new recruitment campaign features several real-life members of crew who joined the profession later in life, including 48-year-old Carlos Santa Monica, 57-year-old Mike Tear, and 63-year-old Gary Fellowes.

The airline said it’s encouraging candidates over 45 to apply as “their wealth of life experience and transferable skills, such as customer service and people management” make many “ideal candidates” for the job.

Michael Brown, director of cabin services for easyJet, said: “At easyJet, our people are at the heart of everything we do and it’s the warm welcome and excellent customer service that our cabin crew are famous for.

“All our brilliant crew who are part of our new campaign are a great example of how being cabin crew is a fantastic job no matter what your age and so we want to encourage even more people like them to join us.

“If you’ve got a passion for travel and people and want a job that’s different every day, then we can’t wait to welcome you on board as part of the team.”

Applicants can apply at careers.easyjet.com/cabin-crew .

