Mother of suspected shooter speaks out
After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter in the report felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states a 24 year old male, Paris Shaw, fled a crime scene that left a 22 year old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
Man fatally shot outside West Side Walgreen's, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say one man was shot and killed in a Walgreen’s parking lot on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. Around 12:02 a.m. authorities responded to the 4700 block of W Commerce St. at a Walgreens for a shooting in progress. According to...
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
Man arrested after fatally shooting 70-year-old man in road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he fatally shot a 70-year-old man following a road rage incident. Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive just after 2:15 pm for a shooting in progress. According to officials,the suspect's vehicle was driving behind the victim...
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
17-year-old hospitalized after he was stabbed by his aunt
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by his aunt. Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fortuna Street at around 8:23 p.m. Officials say that a woman stabbed her 17-year-old nephew inside a home. According to officials, the...
Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. The officer on scene said the child look malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who...
Impaired driver crashes through gates of Public Safety Headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of drunk driving and crashing his vehicle through the main gates of Public Safety Headquarters, according to police. At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block W. Cesar Chavez for a disturbance with a gun. When police...
Man struck by vehicle after getting out of truck when crashing on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by a vehicle after exiting his truck when he crashed into a barrier on the highway. The incident happened at the NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Road at around 12:49 a.m. Police say that a white pickup truck crashed into a barrier...
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days
SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day
According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
Film festival helps local pet rescue organizations
SAN ANTONIO - A film festival entertaining the community while also helping local pet rescue organizations. The Animalis Fabula Film Festival kicked off at the Blue Star Arts Complex Friday. "The movies are from all over the world. They're of all different aspects.it's not about activism or about this. It's...
Rain didn't stop the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - The Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony lit up Friday night. It took place at the Arneson River Theatre, a rainy day couldn't stop the festivities from continuing on. Floats with music, dancing, and most importantly holiday cheer made their way through the river. The theme...
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
Boerne, Champion, Somerset, and Pleasanton players get their SA Sports All-Star jerseys
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Boerne Champion's Kannon Brook, Boerne's Jeffrey Brown and Jacob McLaughlin, Somerset's Phillip Gallegos and Ayden Guerra, and Pleasanton's Jayce Krauskopf and Sean Ramos as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Alamo Heights, Harlandale, and Burbank players' get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey'
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Harlandale's Saxon Lagenberg, Burbank's Eric Morales, Alamo Heights' Rhett Anderson, Ethan Ball, and Austin Soupiset as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th. For more...
Cool temperatures are expected once more this afternoon
SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
