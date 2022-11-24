Read full article on original website
Related
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi and Lidl recall ice lollies and cheese with 'do not eat' warning
Aldi and Lidl have issued food recalls amid safety concerns. Aldi has told people who have bought Gianni's Milk Chocolate Lollies in some Midlands stores incorrect packaging means some contain almonds which could be serious for anyone with a nut allergy. Lidl, meanwhile, has issued a safety warning over its...
Walmart continues to close stores around the world
A large number of Walmart store closures have taken place around the world. In the last 6 years the most important retail firm in the U.S. closed for good 160 establishments in different locations in the North American country itself.
Consumers are looking to chocolate, Oreos, and Twinkies to 'not feel terrible all the time' — Hershey, Hostess, and Mondelez are cashing in
Consumers are buying more chocolate and cookies as recession fears hang over the economy. Hershey, Mondelez, and other sweet-treat makers have raised their outlooks due to the trend. It's a variant of the "lipstick index," the idea that people buy little luxuries during hard times. Consumers are turning to comfort...
Kroger CEO on turkey costs, outlook for prices through new year
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen weighs in on grocery prices ahead of Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season as inflation continues to impact consumers.
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
Sweeping Changes Coming for Kroger in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ADN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0