El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

A Las Cruces drive-thru dispensary is now open 24 hours a day

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson for High Horse Cannabis company told KFOX14 they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us that’s essentially the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Colder temperatures reach the borderland in time for the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. KFOX14 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dead following crash on Loop 375 at Midway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at Loop 375 and Midway westbound after a serious crash in the lower valley. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. This was a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians, according to information from the El Paso Police Department. Police...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shoppers enjoy in-person deals even as inflation impacts pockets

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents rescue 3 migrants near Santa-Teresa port of entry

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol rescued three migrants from a human smuggling scheme near the Santa Teresa port of entry. The incident happened on Tuesday. Agents patrolling the industrial area stopped a small SUV. Agents found three migrants in the back of the vehicle. The migrants...
SANTA TERESA, NM

