President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
KFOX 14
86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans not fazed by cold weather; El Paso will see a freeze overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With the holiday season in full swing, El Paso has seen its fair share of tourists come into town. KFOX14 spoke with tourists who visited from California and Oregon and they said El Paso is colder than expected but that will not stop them from enjoying the Sun City.
KFOX 14
A Las Cruces drive-thru dispensary is now open 24 hours a day
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson for High Horse Cannabis company told KFOX14 they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us that’s essentially the...
KFOX 14
Shooting in Glory road parking garage leaves one injured Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a statement released by the El Paso Police Department two people were arrested after being involved in the shooting of three females and injuring one 23 year-old in a parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The incident occurred at...
KFOX 14
Colder temperatures reach the borderland in time for the holidays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. KFOX14 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
KFOX 14
Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
KFOX 14
Black Friday shoppers in El Paso say inflation is impacting their buying habits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Shoppers flocked to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday in an attempt to score deals as inflation continues to drive up prices. Despite the discounts, many people said their shopping lists were smaller this year due to inflation. "I definitely bought...
KFOX 14
One person dead following crash on Loop 375 at Midway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at Loop 375 and Midway westbound after a serious crash in the lower valley. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. This was a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians, according to information from the El Paso Police Department. Police...
KFOX 14
Shoppers enjoy in-person deals even as inflation impacts pockets
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA expected to appear in court in Walmart shooting, removal from office cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court next week for the Walmart shooting case and for the case to remove her from office. Case to remove Yvonne Rosales from office. El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal requested Rosales appear...
KFOX 14
Police search for suspect that shot and injured one male outside eastside bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help in looking for a male suspect who shot and injured a man at an eastside bar Tuesday morning. According to the EPPD three men got into a fight at a bar located in the Airway Plaza on November 22.
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents rescue 3 migrants near Santa-Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Border Patrol rescued three migrants from a human smuggling scheme near the Santa Teresa port of entry. The incident happened on Tuesday. Agents patrolling the industrial area stopped a small SUV. Agents found three migrants in the back of the vehicle. The migrants...
