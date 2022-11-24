Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Ferrari’s SF90 “Speciale” Caught Testing In Maranello
Ferrari is once again testing a high-performance version of its top-performing road car, the SF90. Seen here with heavy camouflage at the front and lighter camouflage around the back and sides, the model may be a prototype of the upcoming “Versione Speciale.”. The heavy black fabric at the front...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Mercedes-Benz Celebrates The Invincible Mercedes 190
The Mercedes-Benz 190 series, a legend of German engineering, celebrates its 40th birthday this year. A predecessor to the now-ubiquitous C-Class lineup, the 190 (known internally as W201) arrived in 1982 as a smaller, oil crisis-friendly alternative to the larger W123 and the Burgermeister's S-Class. Despite the compact dimensions, this was still designed and engineered to be a genuine Mercedes-Benz. It was the 1980s, after all, and engineers still ruled the roost over in Stuttgart. The bean counters were locked away in the basement.
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Caught Doing 152 MPH In A 55 MPH Zone
The driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ got a reality check in California recently after being stopped for almost driving at three times the legal speed limit. Officers from the California Highway Patrol in the Buellton area of the state snapped the Italian supercar traveling at 152 mph (244 km/h) through a 55 mph (88 km/h) zone on SR-154. That is some way shy of the car’s top speed but is clearly much faster than anyone with any common sense would dare to drive in a 55 mph zone.
Someone Please Save This 781-Mile 2013 Chevy Corvette From CarMax
via CarMaxWith just 781 miles on the odometer, you are obligated to save it from the wrong hands.
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
New Hyundai Santa Fe Embraces Its Inner Mercedes-Benz
Earlier this year, rumors emerged that the next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe SUV would grow in size and adopt greatly different styling. Not long after, a test mule was spotted in South Korea sporting a boxy shape that looks reminiscent of a Mercedes-Benz GLB or Land Rover Defender. Hyundai is now testing the vehicle in Europe, and our spy photographers managed to snap some more detailed pictures of it.
Carscoops
Gently Updated 2024 Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake Spied In Two Colors
The facelifted version of the CLA Shooting Brake that America has been denied has been spied yet again, testing on public roads in Europe. Spied on two different occasions, we can show you the wagon variant of the CLA in both black and a fetching shade of red, with only minimal camouflage to hide its updates.
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Watch a Ford Super Duty Driver Bury Their Truck Trying to Cut Drive-Thru Line
@yourmomsfavoritedj via TikTokPSA: It doesn't matter what you drive if all you do is hammer the throttle.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
benzinsider.com
More Reasons Why Should You Consider Buying A Mercedes?
Buying a luxury car is every man’s dream. When you work hard and save a lot, you deserve to buy yourself something worth the money. Buying Mercedes-Benz offers such greatness that values money. If you are in the market or looking to buy a car, you should consider buying...
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Spy Shots Show Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible Will Be A Baby SL
Our automotive paparazzi recently snapped a new round of Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible photos. The car is covered in the obligatory camouflage in these photographs, but Mercedes has removed most of the tacked-on body panels meant to disguise the final design. With the additional cladding removed, we can see that the...
Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
