ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

1 arrested after shooting at Lakeland Pawn Shop

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a pawn shop just outside of the Lakeland city limits. A heavy police presence was reported Saturday at MaxPay Pawn, located at 646 N. Combee Road, at around 3:30 p.m. A shop employee first confirmed the shooting. The sheriff’s...
LAKELAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Traffic stops end in drug arrests

Recent routine traffic stops by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are leaving drivers facing more serious drug charges. Alfred John Skaggs, 59, of Floral City, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Floral City after a CCSO deputy saw that Skaggs’ vehicle passenger taillight was broken and emitting only a white light, according to his arrest report.
FLORAL CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy