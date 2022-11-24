Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasco deputies find missing man
Pasco County deputies are searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Florida woman dies after test drive ends in deadly crash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Florida woman was killed Saturday when a test drive from a Nissan car dealership ended in a crash, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport, and a sales representative, WFLA-TV reported.
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Manatee County
Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Man critically injured in argument-turned-shooting in Bradenton apartment: deputies
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in a Bradenton shooting investigation Thursday evening.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit...
1 arrested after shooting at Lakeland Pawn Shop
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a pawn shop just outside of the Lakeland city limits. A heavy police presence was reported Saturday at MaxPay Pawn, located at 646 N. Combee Road, at around 3:30 p.m. A shop employee first confirmed the shooting. The sheriff’s...
82-year-old dead after Thanksgiving morning fire in Dunedin
An 82-year-old woman died and another person was injured in a Thursday morning fire in Dunedin. Dunedin Fire Rescue said the first call about the fire came in at 9:10 a.m.
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
Victim in Dunedin apartment fire dies, officials say
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stops end in drug arrests
Recent routine traffic stops by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are leaving drivers facing more serious drug charges. Alfred John Skaggs, 59, of Floral City, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Floral City after a CCSO deputy saw that Skaggs’ vehicle passenger taillight was broken and emitting only a white light, according to his arrest report.
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
rockninefourthree.com
Cops Shot an Arsonist in the Junk and “Changed the Looks of His Groin Forever”
Cops in Florida had to shoot a guy who had an AR-15 after he threw seven Molotov cocktails at a house on Sunday. He survived . . . but one shot hit him in the GROIN. And the sheriff was no-nonsense while describing the injury. Quote, “We’ve changed the looks of his groin forever.”
villages-news.com
Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing
An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”
Search continues for mom who came to Florida to pursue wrestling career in 2016
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.
