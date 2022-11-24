Read full article on original website
Kait 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Black Friday will be the nicest weather day we have all weekend. The ground may still be a little wet this morning and not even going to rule out a few sprinkles or mist. However,...
Kait 8
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together. Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square. It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it. Santa made an appearance and...
mdmh-conway.com
I-555 lanes in Craighead County to have a new traffic arrangement
Jonesboro, Arkansas – The traffic lanes on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro will be switched around. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ADOT), the traffic lanes going south will be shifted over to the newly constructed lanes going south in that direction. The new traffic pattern is expected to...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 20 - 26:. 1. First United Methodist Church Jonesboro's disaffiliation denied. The vote is in for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro’s disaffiliation agreement. After church leadership denied...
Kait 8
Christmas tree farm kicks off the season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Thanksgiving officially in the rearview mirror, many people are preparing for Christmas. For many, this means buying presents, hanging lights, and most importantly, getting a tree. The day after Thanksgiving is a day that tree farm owners wait for all year as it’s the most...
onlyinark.com
9 Things to Do in Craighead County
Craighead County is located in northeast Arkansas and includes the cities of Jonesboro, Bono, Black Oak, Bay, Brookland, Cash, Caraway, Claunch, Egypt, Lake City and Monette. The county was created in 1859 and is unique because both Jonesboro and Lake City serve as county seats thanks to an 1883 act that created eastern and western judicial districts within the county.
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
Kait 8
City treasurer placed as acting mayor
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A new person is acting as mayor in Trumann. According to Trumann’s mayor, Barbara Lewallen, she is placing Ted Walker in as the acting mayor. Walker currently serves as the city’s treasurer. We spoke with Lewallen Sunday night after receiving reports of her resigning....
Kait 8
Community Thanksgiving lends helping hand to the hungry
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A meal for the hungry, homeless, and lonely, The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Meal is an annual tradition feeding the mouths of those who need it most around northeast Arkansas. Thanksgiving is all about food, friends, and family, but for those who have nowhere to go the...
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/25/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continued tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in NEA. Osceola fell to Booneville 35-20 in the 3A State Quarterfinals. The Seminoles end their season 8-4. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8 News app. CALL IN A FINAL SCORE...
Kait 8
Growing beards to raise awareness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prostate cancer is a disease that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with within their life. A local church has put a new definition to “No Shave November”, using it to bring awareness to prostate cancer.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested for several car thefts, break-ins
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he was involved in several car thefts and break-ins in the area. Treveontae Dejoshua Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for several incidents between Monday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 1. A probable cause...
Two teenagers shot and killed in eastern Arkansas, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Two teenagers were killed in Forrest City. A 17-year-old, Jerrick Holder, was found shot in his chest and near a home on West Franklin Avenue. Holder was taken by private vehicle to the Forrest City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Later that...
Kait 8
A-State football collapses in second half, ends season with loss against Troy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football (3-9, 1-7 Sun Belt) led 19-14 at the end of the third quarter, but Troy (10-2, 7-1 SBC) scored 34 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to win 48-19 at Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Trojans, under first-year head...
Kait 8
A-State men’s hoops bounces back with win over Bethel
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malcolm Farrington led five double-figure scorers for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team in a 90-65 Sunday-afternoon victory over Bethel (Tenn.) inside First National Bank Arena. Farrington notched a career-high 18 points to lead the Red Wolves (4-3), who shot 58.6 percent from the floor...
Kait 8
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Prairie View Friday evening
A second-half surge by Prairie View A&M was tough for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to overcome Friday night, as the Red Wolves dropped a 67-59 decision to the Panthers inside First National Bank Arena. Malcolm Farrington and Markise Davis led A-State (3-3) with 15 points apiece, but...
neareport.com
Trafficking investigation leads to seizure of drugs from storage in Corning
Corning, Ark. – On November 21st, 2022, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force were alerted to a large quantity of narcotics within a storage facility near the 400 block of 2nd Street in Corning, which is in close proximity to a child day care within the city. A police canine was summoned to the storage facility and subsequently indicated the presence of narcotics emitting from one of the units.
Kait 8
Izzy Higginbottom drops career high 26 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball wins Saturday in OT
Izzy Higginbottom dropped a career-high 26 points as the Arkansas State women’s basketball team shut out Kansas City in overtime en route to a 79-68 victory Saturday inside First National Bank Arena. A-State (3-3) closed the contest on a 22-4 run over the final five minutes of regulation and...
