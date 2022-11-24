ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Early week warmup ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — And early week warmup is ahead for Kansas City. Conditions are warmer than normal on Monday and Tuesday. Then, a sharp temperature drop arrives on Wednesday. There are also snow chances possible early on Wednesday. Otherwise, conditions during the day are largely in the 40s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Temps will warm into the mid-50s Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a cold start, temperatures will warm into the mid-50s Friday with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be on the increase Saturday night into Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Storm will spread rain in by late Saturday in Kansas City region

A storm system is forming over Mexico and heading our way. Friday looks fantastic, and then rain will move in by Saturday evening. Heavy rain is possible, and it looks cloudy for the Chiefs game. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing skies and much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 31°
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fire

Dorson Apartment Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 1987, the Dorson Apartment Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The apartment building is located at 912, 914, 916, and 918 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and was constructed in 1906. Click here for current-day images.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'

Kirkwood Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Kirkwood Building located at 1737-41 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1920. It was designed by the architectural firm of Wight and Wight. The architectural design is Early Commercial style. The builder was R.A. Long Construction Company. In 2001, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, Missouri

Bryant House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The "Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant House" is a historic dwelling. The house has a limestone foundation and brick walls and sits on a large lot. It's located at the northeast corner of the streets of South Main and Pacific (fka Mechanic) in Independence, Missouri.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museum

Col. John Harris House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byAndi Enns, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The 1855 Col. John “Jack” Harris Residence or 1855 Harris-Kearney House is located in the Westport neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. According to the Missouri Division of Tourism, the house is “Kansas City’s oldest remaining brick residence located in the Westport area on the Santa Fe, California and Oregon Trails.” On October 18, 1972, the Harris Residence was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO

