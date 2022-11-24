Read full article on original website
Mother of suspected shooter speaks out
After a report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was made public, the mother of a suspected shooter in the report felt the need to clear her son's name. The report states a 24 year old male, Paris Shaw, fled a crime scene that left a 22 year old woman in critical condition. According to the report, the woman was shot in the head and had to be sent to University Hospital.
Man fatally shot outside West Side Walgreen's, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say one man was shot and killed in a Walgreen’s parking lot on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. Around 12:02 a.m. authorities responded to the 4700 block of W Commerce St. at a Walgreens for a shooting in progress. According to...
San Antonio police looking for suspect after teen was shot in the arm during altercation
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm late Saturday night on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Dr. for a reported shooting in progress at around 11:19 p.m.
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
Man arrested after fatally shooting 70-year-old man in road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he fatally shot a 70-year-old man following a road rage incident. Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Military Drive just after 2:15 pm for a shooting in progress. According to officials,the suspect's vehicle was driving behind the victim...
Man who fatally shot ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving turns himself in
SAN ANTONIO – A man turned himself in to the San Antonio Police Department after he fatally shot his ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving. The shooting happened Thursday at around 9 p.m. at the 1500 block of Baggett Lane in Houston, Texas. Police say he broke into his...
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say four witnesses pulled a driver out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10 Sunday morning. Police were called at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. According to officials, a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
Police find malnourished 6-year-old during welfare check, 2 suspects being questioned
SAN ANTONIO - A 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. The officer on scene said the child look malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who...
Man stabbed twice after trip to corner store
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 42-year-old man was walking home from the corner store when he was stabbed multiple times Friday evening. Police were called around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Ave. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in...
Woman hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One woman is hospitalized after an altercation inside the Ingram Park Mall led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the Ingram Park Mall near JCPenney at around 6 p.m. Officials say a fight occurred between two groups inside the mall. The fight escalated in the...
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
Mexican restaurant Rosario's says goodbye to Southtown location
SAN ANTONIO - In Southtown it’s the end of an era, as the beloved Rosario’s Mexican food restaurant prepares for its final day of service at its current location. Owner Lisa Wong says they're moving to their new home on South Saint Mary's, starting next week. This after...
Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days
SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
Gearing up for the year's busiest travel day
According to AAA, this Thanksgiving week is expected to be the 3rd busiest since 2000. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest out of the week. There's an expected 54.6 million Americans set to travel 50 miles more more from home for the turkey holiday. The auto...
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
TONIGHT: Ford Holiday River Parade is set to light up the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for something fun to do with your family on Friday, there is this year's Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony. The theme for this parade is tastes and traditions from around the world. There will be more than two dozen floats along...
Rain didn't stop the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - The Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony lit up Friday night. It took place at the Arneson River Theatre, a rainy day couldn't stop the festivities from continuing on. Floats with music, dancing, and most importantly holiday cheer made their way through the river. The theme...
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
