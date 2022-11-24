Read full article on original website
Rain, possible storms forecast to start for what appears to be seasonable week
Sunday appears to be the wettest day of the week, which is forecast to be fairly tranquil with the sort of temperatures you’d expect as the calendar transitions to December. Rain is predicted through mid-afternoon across central Pennsylvania, with the potential for thunderstorms from 3 to 7 p.m. Skies are forecast to begin clearing after that, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Rainfall totals could reach a half-inch as many people hit the road bound for home following the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.
local21news.com
Up to half inch of rain expected for today, cool temperatures for tomorrow
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wet weather will be the rule much of the day today. Much of the area will get between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers this evening but clouds will remain rather stubborn. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
local21news.com
TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break near 5th Street Highway
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has been reported near the area of the 5th Street Highway. The Muhlenberg Township Authority says crews are working to fix the issue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster prepare for Black Friday shoppers
LANCASTER, Pa. — The parking lot of Tanger Outlets in Lancaster sits quiet and empty on Thanksgiving Day. Soon, however, thousands of people will flood in to kick off Black Friday. “When everyone is doing their gifting needs, that’s when we historically see lots of long lines," said Monica...
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
------------------------------ Frailey Twp. Between: Exit 104 (PA 125) and Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road) Restriction: Lane restriction both directions. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ------------------------------ West Brunswick Twp. Road name: PA 61. Between: PA 895 and I-78 Type of work: Bridge Inspection. Restriction: Northbound...
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in our area. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of the Christmas lights display called “Joy […]
abc27.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that turned into an explosion caused fire crews to return to the scene twice on Friday, Nov. 25. According to a Facebook post from Strinestown Community Fire Company 26, crews were called to contain a structure fire at around 7:11 p.m.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
WGAL
Black Friday shopping is still as crazy as ever
LANCASTER, Pa. — Across the Susquehanna Valley shoppers were out as well taking advantage of Black Friday deals. At the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster if you were not already in line, you were already too late. "On a typical Black Friday, the momentum will start building with the parking...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Sheetz lowers price for unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving 2022 week
Editor’s note: If you are unsure if your vehicle can use unleaded 88 check the owner’s manual to verify the minimum octane required and make sure your car can handle 15% of ethanol. Sheetz convenience stores will sell unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving...
abc27.com
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
PennLive.com
