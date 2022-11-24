ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Forget FANG Woes With These Tech ETFs

After rebounding strongly from an early February market selloff, the technology sector is once again caught in wild trading thanks to the decline in FANG stocks. This is especially true as the NYSE FANG index, which tracks the 10 biggest and most active tech stocks in the world, slipped into correction territory from its Mar 12 peak.
Zacks.com

4 Investment Management Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry

BLK - Free Report) , Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (. AMP - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (. AMG - Free Report) and Prospect Capital Corporation (. PSEC - Free Report) should benefit from growth in assets under management (AUM). About the Industry. The Zacks Investment Management industry consists...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Zacks.com

4 Sector ETFs to Sizzle on Robust March Jobs Report

The U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March 2021, after an upwardly revised 468,000 rise in February and breezing past market expectations of a rise of 647,000 thanks to easing business restrictions amid reopening of economies, declining coronavirus infection rates, vaccine distribution from multiple makers and hefty fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration. The job growth was the fastest since August 2020.
Zacks.com

Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally

Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
KANSAS STATE
Zacks.com

Millennials-Friendly ETF Approaches to Follow

Millennials — people born between 1980 and 2000 — are being closely followed by the investing world. After all, this cohort seems to be a key growth driver of the U.S. economy, outpacing baby boomers in 2015 and reflecting over a quarter of the nation’s population. According...
Zacks.com

3 Midstream Stocks to Gain in a Volatile Energy Market

Broad inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus infections overseas are making the broader market extremely volatile. Many investors believe that uncertainty will prevail as inflation is not going away anytime soon. Being inherently volatile in nature, the global uncertain business scenario has further induced choppiness in overall energy operations, which is getting reflected in the oil price chart.
Zacks.com

ETFs to Benefit From Dovish Fed Signals

The Fed minutes from the November meeting confirmed that the officials expect to switch to smaller interest rate increases soon. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening from as soon as next month supported the stock markets, especially the ones, which were under pressure due to higher rates.
Zacks.com

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Inks Deal for 2.6 GWh Battery Supply

CSIQ - Free Report) recently announced that its unit, CSI Energy Storage, has inked an agreement with UBS Asset Management's Real Estate & Private Markets business in North America. Per the deal, CSI Energy Storage will provide 2.6 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of battery solutions for the build-out of energy storage projects managed by the latter.
The Guardian

Crypto will survive the FTX collapse – but more scandals will follow

The epic collapse of wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32bn (£27bn) crypto empire, FTX, looks set to go down as one of the great financial debacles of all time. With a storyline full of celebrities, politicians, sex and drugs, the future looks bright for producers of feature films and documentaries. But, to paraphrase Mark Twain, rumours of the death of crypto itself have been much exaggerated.
Zacks.com

PerkinElmer's (PKI) New Viral Vector Assays to Boost Workflows

PKI - Free Report) recently launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAV) Detection Kits to aid researchers working on gene therapies for various serious diseases. The validated and fully-automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA technology. The latest launch will likely expand PerkinElmer's cell and gene therapy portfolio, which includes...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Steer Clear of Lennar (LEN) Now

LEN - Free Report) shares have dropped 25.6% this year, almost in line with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 26.1% decline. The overall industry has been grappling with supply chain disruptions and labor and raw material shortages. Rising inflation — particularly for materials and transportation — the Fed’s back-to-back interest rate hikes and affordability issues are adding to the woes.
Zacks.com

Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves

SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com

Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock

ICE - Free Report) compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
Zacks.com

3 Funds to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Retail Sales

FDFAX - Free Report) , Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples Fund Class A (. FDAGX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio (. FSRPX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Retail Sales Bounce Back. Retail sales rose a solid 1.3% in October after coming in...
Zacks.com

Fox's (FOXA) Merger With News Corp Faces Heavy Opposition

FOXA - Free Report) recent announcement of the merger with News Corporation (. NWSA - Free Report) has been facing opposition from big shareholders. Major investors like Independent Franchise Partners, a London-based investment firm fears that combining the two companies would fail to realize the full value of the company, which doesn’t serve well for them.
Zacks.com

Key Reasons Why Macerich's (MAC) Shares Soared 65.8% QTD

MAC - Free Report) have skyrocketed 65.8% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 19.1%. Earlier this month, this retail real estate investment trust (REIT), headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, reported third-quarter 2022 FFO per share of 46 cents, excluding financing expenses in relation to Chandler Freehold. The figure grew 2.2% year over year.
ARIZONA STATE
Zacks.com

Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?

AIN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

