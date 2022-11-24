ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

Why the Class 3A football state championship will come down to talent and experience

By Ryan Mahan, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

Williamsville is looking to become the first team from the 217 area code to hand Elmhurst IC Catholic a loss in the state championship game.

More importantly, a Bullets’ win would be the second state title in school history and just on the heels of Williamsville’s incredible 46-42 win over Byron in 2019 .

No. 6-ranked Williamsville (12-1) meets five-time state football champion top-ranked Elmhurst IC Catholic (12-1) in its third state title game on Friday at 4 p.m. inside Champaign’s Memorial Stadium.

IHSA football: Williamsville vs. Elmhurst IC Catholic for the Class 3A championship

When the Bullets brought home their first state championship trophy, the current crop of seniors were freshmen. They had plenty of examples to guide their path through the future set by their then-senior teammates.

Eight freshmen dressed and had an up-close view of what it took. All eight are currently on the Bullets’ roster and are chief contributors.

“Places that get to practice in November, it’s so important not just for the weeks there but for the weeks in the future for your younger kids, whether they’re juniors playing a lot or freshmen witnessing how things go,” Williamsville coach Aaron Kunz said. “There's no doubt those kids as freshmen took so much in from that ‘19 experience. It’s definitely helped drive us this year. You’ll hear them say things that happened in ‘19 that I don’t even remember that obviously meant so much to them.”

But the Bullets will have to rely on more than just past experience to come home with a second state championship trophy.

IC Catholic played a bruising schedule. The Knights’ lone loss came in Week 2 to Joliet Catholic, the 2021 Class 4A state champions, in a tight 23-22 game. That was after opening the season with a 35-16 win over Lombard Montini. IC Catholic closed out the regular season with a 25-14 win over 4A semifinalist Wheaton St. Francis.

Who's going to win? Predicting the IHSA state championship football games

“(St. Francis) was a great football team and made it to the semifinals … and made us a better football team,” IC Catholic coach Bill Krefft said. “Joliet Catholic taught us a lot of lessons, (West Chicago) Wheaton Academy taught us a lot of lessons, St. Francis taught us a lot of lessons and then it gave us some energy going into the playoffs to beat a great football team like that.”

Williamsville survived the cold, wind and Tolono Unity’s defense last week to pull out a 12-7 win over the Rockets in the 3A semifinals . IC Catholic blanked Byron 35-0 to get to the final game.

Krefft said his team’s biggest disadvantage will be on the roster with many two-way players.

“I believe that they are athletic, and I don’t see a lot of two-way guys. When you talk about what we’ve ran into, for the most part, the two-way play has been comparable,” Krefft said. “We have a lot of two-way guys. We really do only have 26 varsity players. Everyone else is JV and freshmen. We look like we’re 65 deep but really we’re only 26 deep.

“(Williamsville) having one-way players is a worry for us and their defense is fast. That comes into play with the way we’ll try to attack them and what we’re worried about with them. I think athletically, they’re one of the more gifted teams. Their secondary is strong, their linebackers are strong.”

While tempo may not favor either side — both teams push the pace and play no-huddle — Kunz said the Knights will easily be the toughest team the Bullets have played.

“They are the most physical group I’ve seen in a long time,” Kunz said. “They’re very physical up front, their receivers are physical, they get after it and they’ve got special athletes everywhere. Running back, they’re going to bring all kinds of kids in and they’re all fast and they’re all strong. We’re going to have to tackle and do our best job of tackling we’ve done all season.”

More: Like his father and uncles before him, Jake Seman was born to play QB for Williamsville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydDAx_0jMKvlCk00

Krefft profusely praised Williamsville’s offense.

“Every team is unique but (Williamsville) even more so,” said the 11-year coach. “They run power and their quarterback is really a great athlete and drives everything and is really explosive and they throw the ball really well.

“They’re more balanced than most of the teams we’ve seen. I think their scheme is great and I think their staff has done an awesome job with the schematic part of it. They put you in a lot of binds. It’s hard to get them on a short week; I wish we had more time. It’s very hard to have one less day.

“The idea of how many different things they do. They are exceptional in terms of coaching; we respect the heck out of them.”

IC Catholic has nearly split its 4,600 yards of offense down the middle between its passing game and its run game. But Krefft knows Williamsville also has a multidimensional offensive attack. The Knights’ defensive game plan will be to try to limit the Bullets’ big plays.

'Colin sandwich': Why these Williamsville linebackers love sharing the same first name

“We’ll stay on top of everything (in defensive coverage),” Krefft said. “We’ll make them nickel-and-dime us to death and take stuff underneath.

“I think they’re going to take shots all game long. We’re very worried about their athletes. They have two really good receivers and a third that’s pretty good that they can go to at any time. Their quarterback (Jake Seman) is their guy.

“In the back end, we’re going to want to stay on top of stuff and dare them to take the underneath stuff and see if they’re going to be patient enough to do that and if we’re going to be able to tackle them in open space and make them execute.”

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Why the Class 3A football state championship will come down to talent and experience

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

STATE CHAMPS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley to win Class 2A championship

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose University community mourns sudden death of 22-year-old

Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022. A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Torrey, from Pekin, […]
PEKIN, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High

Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5

Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock indicted for CMU bribes

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
CANTON, IL
wmay.com

Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project

Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order

A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor among other offenses. Stacey Furlow, 61, was convicted on three charges in June: attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and use […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KICK AM 1530

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy