Avian flu threatens Arkansas waterfowl

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

Any sick or dead ducks or geese found by hunters in Arkansas this season should be reported to wildlife officials as the risk of avian flu has increased, officials report as the season is underway.

Duck hunting season opened Nov. 19 in Arkansas.

The risk of humans contracting the disease remains low, but hunters can help further minimize that risk by following a few simple precautions, The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports.

More cases have been found by Arkansas hunters since opening day Nov. 19, game officials report. On Friday, Nov. 25, the commission reported over 1,500 dead birds in the Mississippi Delta in eastern Arkansas. There have been none found dead in Sebastian County, said Keith Stephens, chief of communication for AGFC. Most of the dead birds have been snow geese, he said.

Hunters and wildlife watchers who find sick or dead birds should contact the AGFC’s wildlife health program with information about the species, number of birds affected and location, according to the commission. Information can be reported at agfc.health@agfc.ar.gov .

Previously: Will the summer drought affect duck hunting in Arkansas?

Read: Arkansas, Oklahoma hunting season: Fewer ducks but plenty of deer

Hunters should practice good hygiene when handling, cleaning and preparing harvested waterfowl.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in domestic poultry flocks this year as well as in one wild bird in Arkansas, Dr. Jenn Ballard, state wildlife veterinarian for the AGFC, states in a news release.

Cases have been confirmed throughout the Mississippi Flyway and are expected to move into Arkansas.

Ballard states that various strains circulate in wild bird populations.

The avian flu has caused billions of dollars of damage to domestic poultry production in Asia, Europe and North America.

“HPAI was found in domestic birds in North America before, forcing producers to quarantine and eliminate flocks to prevent further spread, but it always fizzled out in wild birds,” Ballard states. “It now seems to have adapted to wild birds to a point that it is persisting. Dozens of species have been confirmed with thousands of birds dying.”

The risk for humans to contract the avian flu is low, but it remains a risk for people working near infected poultry.

Hunters can take precautions by harvesting only waterfowl that act and look healthy. Do not handle or eat sick animals.

Hunters should wear disposable gloves when handling and cleaning game and field dress outdoors or in a well-ventilated area and wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water afterward.

Any unwanted parts of birds should be disposed of in a manner that prevents scavenging by domestic animals and wildlife.

Wild game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating it. Don't feed pets or domestic animals uncooked portions of waterfowl.

The more concerning risk associated with HPAI is its potential for spillover to domestic poultry, the commission reports.

Also, hunters who have contact with poultry should take extra precautions during periods of waterfowl migration and avoid contact between poultry and wild birds.

And after handling any waterfowl, hunters should change or clean clothing, shoes and other equipment before coming into contact with poultry, including commercial production facilities and backyard flocks.

