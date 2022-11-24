MASCOUTAH – At its November meeting, the Mascoutah District 19 Board got an early look at the District’s upcoming budget environment from Dr. Frank Williams, executive Director of Business, as the District gets ready to make its levy requests known at the next Board meeting in December. Dr. Williams told the Board that he expects that the District’s EAV (Equalized Annual Valuation) to jump by nearly 11 percent, from $281.7 million for this fiscal year to approximately $312 million for FY24, an apparent result of the recent rapid inflation.

