KSDK
Holiday Indian Market in Collinsville, Illinois
A Holiday Indian Market took place on Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Works of Native American artists were featured at the event.
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois
A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 27th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old man who told them he was homeless for meth delivery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Jeremy Lippert was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. The bond on the traffic warrant is set at $7,500.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
advantagenews.com
City Council stiffens tampering law
A change in Wood River’s property offense ordinance will allow police to engage potential tampering violators more quickly. Prior to last Monday, police could not engage potential suspects for just testing the door handles of parked cars. Police Chief Wells that changes with the city council’s adoption of an...
wgel.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
wdbr.com
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah School District Discusses Future Tax Levy
MASCOUTAH – At its November meeting, the Mascoutah District 19 Board got an early look at the District’s upcoming budget environment from Dr. Frank Williams, executive Director of Business, as the District gets ready to make its levy requests known at the next Board meeting in December. Dr. Williams told the Board that he expects that the District’s EAV (Equalized Annual Valuation) to jump by nearly 11 percent, from $281.7 million for this fiscal year to approximately $312 million for FY24, an apparent result of the recent rapid inflation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Poplar Place serves record 875 meals for Thanksgiving
The Poplar Place served a record 875 meals for Thanksgiving. The program was open to anyone. The meals were prepared by 50 volunteers. 40 turkeys and 20 hams were prepared to feed those who sought home-delivered meals as well as for pickup or to eat at the Poplar Place. This was the 18th year of the program.
wgel.com
KMOV
wgel.com
A Big Crowd For Come Home For Christmas
A big crowd enjoyed the annual Come Home for Christmas community celebration in downtown Greenville Saturday evening. Festivities included food, a petting zoo, ice skating, a lighted parade, and much more. The DeMoulin Museum welcomed live reindeer for a Rudolph-themed evening. Elaine McNamara, executive director of the Greenville Chamber, told...
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
