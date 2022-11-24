Imran Louza to face no further action over spitting charge as FA appeal fails

Watford midfielder Imran Louza will face no further action after being charged with spitting at an opposing player last month.

Morocco international Louza, 23, was alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Ryan Manning during Watford’s 2-1 home defeat on October 5.

An independent regulatory commission hearing on October 21 found the charge was not proven and a subsequent appeal by the Football Association has now failed.

An FA spokesperson said: “An independent appeal board has dismissed an appeal by The FA against an independent Regulatory Commission’s decision in relation to a case involving Imran Louza and therefore he will face no further action.”

Louza has scored two goals in five appearances for Watford this season.

