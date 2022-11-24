ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Imran Louza to face no further action over spitting charge as FA appeal fails

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVN0A_0jMKubU700

Watford midfielder Imran Louza will face no further action after being charged with spitting at an opposing player last month.

Morocco international Louza, 23, was alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Ryan Manning during Watford’s 2-1 home defeat on October 5.

An independent regulatory commission hearing on October 21 found the charge was not proven and a subsequent appeal by the Football Association has now failed.

An FA spokesperson said: “An independent appeal board has dismissed an appeal by The FA against an independent Regulatory Commission’s decision in relation to a case involving Imran Louza and therefore he will face no further action.”

Louza has scored two goals in five appearances for Watford this season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ghana boss Otto Addo hopes to keep Son Heung-min quiet in clash with South Korea

Ghana head coach Otto Addo hopes to get the better of his former player Son Heung-min when his side take on Group H rivals South Korea on Monday. Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Addo worked with Son in his first coaching role at Hamburg and predicted a golden future for the Tottenham forward, who started out in Europe at the German club.
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Conor Chaplin scores twice as Ipswich cruise past Buxton in FA Cup

Conor Chaplin scored twice as Sky Bet League One side Ipswich reached the FA Cup third round with a 4-0 win over Buxton at Portman Road. Town took early charge of the game against the Vanarama National League North team, with Chaplin having a couple of chances. At the other...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.
newschain

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard targets Arsenal cup clash after Rovers scalp

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard hopes the National League side will be drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup third round following a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers. Garrard would relish the opportunity to pit his wits against Gunners manager Mikel Arteta on the Emirates touchline after...
newschain

FA accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over Forest Green’s Just Stop Oil warm-up t-shirts

The Football Association has been accused of “hypocrisy” after it blocked a League One club from wearing ‘Just Stop Oil’ t-shirts in a warm-up. Forest Green chairman Dale Vince says the FA prevented his team from wearing the t-shirts before their FA Cup tie against South Shields earlier this month, deeming it to be a political message.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

‘Insane’ talent to be found in south London cages – Ebere Eze

Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze believes scouts not looking at south London’s famous football cages could be missing out on the next generation of top talent. Palace youth system graduate Gareth Southgate opened the club’s state-of-the-art, £20m academy just over one year ago, a step toward part-owner and chairman Steve Parish’s ambitions to attract and retain players from the area with ultimate aspirations of seeing another homegrown Eagle play for England.
newschain

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal on target as Morocco stun Belgium

Morocco’s supporters raised the roof at Al Thumama Stadium after their team caused another huge World Cup upset in Qatar with a 2-0 victory over Belgium. This already felt a tournament too far for Roberto Martinez’s ‘golden generation’ of Belgian players, but that should not detract at all from Morocco’s deserved achievement in beating a side featuring world-class talents such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.
newschain

Glazers must ‘engage with the fans’ over possible Man Utd sale – Gary Neville

Gary Neville has urged the Glazer family to ensure a “more pleasant exit” if they sell Manchester United by engaging with fans over potential new owners. United’s American owners, who bought United in a controversial £790million leveraged buy-out in 2005, announced earlier this week they were “exploring strategic alternatives”, which include a possible sale.
newschain

Boreham Wood’s FA Cup love affair continues as they stun Bristol Rovers

Boreham Wood’s love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a place in the third round with a shock 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground. The National League outfit took the lead after 18 minutes when centre-back Will Evans got a touch on unmarked midfielder George Broadbent’s goal-bound 20-yard strike to help it past goalkeeper James Belshaw following Zak Brunt’s corner.
newschain

Burton hit six past Chippenham to reach FA Cup third round

Burton ended Chippenham’s best-ever FA Cup run with a comprehensive 6-1 second-round victory at the Pirelli Stadium. Deji Oshilaja and substitute Sam Winnall both bagged braces with Jonny Smith and Bobby Kamwa also on target for the Brewers. But the part-time National League South strugglers did at least get...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win

Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G. Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.
newschain

Rob Burrow says Doddie Weir was a ‘beacon of light’ for MND sufferers to follow

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow has paid tribute to Doddie Weir for helping him deal with his own diagnosis of motor neurone disease. The ex-Scotland rugby union international died on Saturday after a six-year battle with the disease, which Burrow discovered he had in 2019. “His positive outlook and...
newschain

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

Chinese authorities have affirmed their commitment to a severe “zero-Covid” strategy after crowds demanded the resignation of President Xi Jinping during protests against measures that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the protests or criticism of Mr Xi following the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy