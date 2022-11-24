Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Exhibit Explores Deep Snow
In the depth of winter, a deep layer of snow quiets the High Desert’s forests. But under the surface, a secret world comes to life. A new High Desert Museum exhibit dives into the snow, where voles, shrews, insects and porcupines build a matrix of tunnels to survive the winter and hide from the predators that lurk just above the surface.
mycentraloregon.com
Swan Makes Full Recovery
Think Wild successfully released a Tundra Swan back to the wild after two weeks of care at their wildlife rehabilitation hospital in Bend. The swan was brought to Think Wild after sustaining injuries from a collision event during migration near the town of Drewsey, Oregon on November 9th. Think Wild...
Comments / 0