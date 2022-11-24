ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socastee, SC

1 person killed in Socastee crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0VgO_0jMKuMRK00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s age after the coroner’s office initially provided the wrong age.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 707, according to SCHP Cpl. David Jones. An initial report on the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic-incident website showed that the crash happened in the area of Port Drive and Harbour Towne Drive.

Morgan Goodall-Scott, 24, of the Conway area, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center due to injuries in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Jones said a 2002 Toyota Camry was going south on Highway 17 when the driver overcorrected after going off the right side of the road. That caused the car to then go off the left side of the road and overturn.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

