ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harry Kane joins England training session ahead of USA group match

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siw4m_0jMKuDUn00

England captain Harry Kane trained ahead of Friday’s World Cup clash against the United States after Gareth Southgate laid to rest fears of a foot injury for the striker.

Kane suffered a knock after a clumsy challenge by Morteza Pouraliganji in England’s 6-2 win against Iran on Monday – the national team’s biggest ever win at the start of a major tournament.

The Spurs striker, who has a history of ankle problems, did play on for 25 minutes but was seen limping after the game and went for a precautionary scan.

Southgate revealed Kane had trained with the rest of the squad behind closed doors on Wednesday and he also joined his team-mates on the pitch at England’s Al Wakrah camp when the cameras were present on Thursday.

“He is good, he has worked a little bit more individually on Wednesday but he will back in with the team on Thursday and good for the game,” Southgate said on ITV.

“We just checked him out, just to see. I think sometimes when you are treating things it is important to know exactly what is there and that was all good.

“It is not so much the ankle. It is more the foot. It was a poor challenge really but I think it is one that fortunately we have got away with reasonably lightly.”

Kane has had seven separate ankle injuries during his career – all of them sustained while playing for Spurs – so there was natural concern when Kane went down.

Asked whether he has been holding his breath, Southgate added: “No, I was when he went down on the pitch! But once he carried on playing everything has been good.”

Harry Maguire came off against Iran feeling unwell but was involved in England training on Wednesday.

The Manchester United captain will join Southgate at Thursday’s pre-match press conference ahead of winning his 50th cap.

Callum Wilson did not train but is not believed to be a fitness doubt, while James Maddison was again absent as he recovers from a knee complaint that ruled him out against Iran.

Kyle Walker also trained and will be hoping to get his first minutes since undergoing groin surgery in October.

“I’m fit,” the right-back said. “I’ve been training now for two weeks and I feel sharp.

“Can you replicate what you do on a match day? Of course I can’t. Me and the physio, me and the fitness coach cannot have an 11 v 11 against each other.

“We can do as much as we can do before I have to go into training and kick a ball with the lads, so I feel good.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Ben Davies says England would be weaker if Harry Kane is rested for Wales clash

Ben Davies has suggested England will be weaker without Harry Kane amid talk that Gareth Southgate should rest his skipper for Tuesday’s World Cup clash with Wales. Former England captains Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have both urged Southgate to rest Kane with qualification for the knockout stages in Qatar all but guaranteed.
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.
newschain

Phil Foden will shine if given World Cup chance – Kalvin Phillips

Phil Foden will “shine” at the World Cup if given the chance to do so, according to England and Manchester City team-mate Kalvin Phillips. There was widespread clamour for Foden to be introduced off the bench as England were held to a drab 0-0 draw in Friday’s Group B meeting with the United States.
newschain

Kieran McKenna delighted as Ipswich ‘tick most boxes’ in cup win over Buxton

Kieran McKenna was delighted with Ipswich’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Buxton which put the Sky Bet League One club into the third round of the FA Cup. A brace from Conor Chaplin, Gassan Ahadme’s strike and a goal from Kayden Jackson were enough for dominant Town in their home clash with a Vanarama National League North team.
newschain

Marcus Rashford says England training quality has risen under Gareth Southgate

Marcus Rashford has questioned the approach to training of former England manager Roy Hodgson – insisting it “doesn’t take a genius” to see how much better the team is under Gareth Southgate. The 25-year-old is playing in his fourth major tournament at the World Cup in...
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard targets Arsenal cup clash after Rovers scalp

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard hopes the National League side will be drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup third round following a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers. Garrard would relish the opportunity to pit his wits against Gunners manager Mikel Arteta on the Emirates touchline after...
newschain

Spain sizzle and Argentina caught offside – stats from the World Cup so far

The second round of World Cup group fixtures kicks off today, with Wales opening proceedings against Iran before England take on the United States this evening. Here, the PA news agency picks out some key statistics from the first set of games and looks ahead to the upcoming matches. Group...
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win

Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G. Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.
newschain

Police say fatal stabbings of two boys, 16, a mile apart are ‘linked’

Police said the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked. One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon. As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed...
newschain

Niclas Fullkrug rescues a point for Germany to keep qualification hopes alive

Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to earn Germany a hard-fought draw against Spain and keep their World Cup hopes alive. A surprise loss to Japan in their opening Group E game means Hansi Flick’s side do not have their destiny in their own hands but a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium – where Germany hit back after Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring – was a good response.
newschain

Conor Chaplin scores twice as Ipswich cruise past Buxton in FA Cup

Conor Chaplin scored twice as Sky Bet League One side Ipswich reached the FA Cup third round with a 4-0 win over Buxton at Portman Road. Town took early charge of the game against the Vanarama National League North team, with Chaplin having a couple of chances. At the other...
newschain

Boost for aspiring black cricketers as ACE scheme launches in northern England

Aspiring young black cricketers in the north of England will receive unprecedented support in pursuing professional careers thanks to a Sheffield-based scheme which is being launched on Monday. The programme is a partnership between Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the Sheffield Caribbean Sports Club and African Caribbean Engagement (ACE), a charity...
newschain

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown pleased to progress with battling FA Cup victory

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown praised his side’s professionalism after their 1-0 FA Cup win at plucky Ebbsfleet. The National League South side were looking to reach the third round for the first time since the 1995-96 season, but Ged Garner’s second-half solo goal ended the minnows’ hopes.
newschain

Ghana boss Otto Addo hopes to keep Son Heung-min quiet in clash with South Korea

Ghana head coach Otto Addo hopes to get the better of his former player Son Heung-min when his side take on Group H rivals South Korea on Monday. Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Addo worked with Son in his first coaching role at Hamburg and predicted a golden future for the Tottenham forward, who started out in Europe at the German club.
newschain

Germany boss Hansi Flick heaps praise on super-sub Niclas Fullkrug

Hansi Flick praised the determination of Niclas Fullkrug after he came off the bench to score an equaliser against Spain and keep Germany’s World Cup hopes alive. A surprise loss to Japan in their opening Group E game means Flick’s side do not have their destiny in their own hands but a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium – where Germany hit back after Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring – was a good response.

Comments / 0

Community Policy