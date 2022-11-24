Read full article on original website
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Ellie Taylor admits she never thought she’d ‘last this long’ after being voted off Strictly
Ellie Taylor has admitted that she’d never thought she’d last as long as she did on Strictly Come Dancing.The comedian, actor and writer was voted off the show in Sunday night’s results episode (27 November) after performing a jive to Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”.Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe were in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, but the judges all voted to save East.The Ted Lasso actor reflected on her time in the competition while gushing over her dancing partner Radebe on social media. "A wild flipping ride. I never imagined would last as long...
‘I’d wear a mac on stage because of all the spitting’: Lora Logic on punk, prayer and Poly Styrene
It was the summer of 1977 when Lora Logic discovered she was no longer the saxophonist with X-Ray Spex. “I called our manager, Falcon, to find out when our next rehearsal was,” she says. “He said, ‘Oh, didn’t you know? We found a new sax player.’”
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Royal watchers' joy at King Charles' Christmas return to Sandringham
King Charlies is to continue the Queen's tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham. What does the announcement mean for royal watchers who gather each year to see the Royal Family in Norfolk?. The Queen hosted 32 Christmases from the Sandringham Estate, although the Covid pandemic meant she spent her final...
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux: Teen 'spiralled' before hostel death, inquest told
The mental health of a 16-year-old boy was "spiralling downwards" before he was found dead at an adult homeless hostel, his family has told an inquest. The body of Ben Nelson-Roux was found by his mother at the hostel in Harrogate in April 2020. He was a drug user and...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
BBC
Skegness: Asylum seeker meeting hears system 'creaking at the seams'
The MP for a seaside town which is housing asylum seekers in five hotels has claimed the immigration system is "creaking at the seams". About 400 people attended a meeting in Skegness, with Tory MP Matt Warman questioned about the suitability of the hotels and the town to house migrants.
