Read full article on original website
Related
Stalking super-complaint filed against police over ‘failure’ to protect victims
Anti-stalking campaigners have launched a super-complaint against police over what they say are failures in their approach to tackling the crime. A group of 21 expert individuals and organisations, called the National Stalking Consortium, says there are systemic issues in how stalking is dealt with, with only 5 per cent of cases in England and Wales ending with a charge.They say police are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Suky Bhaker, CEO of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust that set up the consortium, said a significant number of stalking victims were being let down by the police.The...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
BBC
Gwent Police: Senior Tory has 'no confidence' in Chief Constable Pam Kelly
The Senedd's Conservative leader has no confidence in the chief constable of Gwent Police or the area's police commissioner, the Tories have said. Andrew RT Davies criticised the force's leadership after the family of a man at the heart of a probe into misconduct said they do not trust the police.
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
BBC
Solihull murders: Police 'failed and let down' women says ex-watchdog
"Shocking" police failures contributed to the murders of two women stabbed to death in the West Midlands, a former inspector at the police watchdog said. An inquest jury found police errors contributed to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull in 2018. West Midlands Police...
Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner
Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated.An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.The inquest into Awaab’s death heard concerns were repeatedly raised to landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about mould in the flat on the town’s Freehold estate.As a result of the inquest’s findings,...
Sister tells vigil of racist abuse as Sheku Bayoh death inquiry resumes
The sister of a man who died after being restrained by police officers has said she received racist abuse the evening before an inquiry into his death resumes.Sheku Bayoh died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.Speaking to a vigil outside Capital House in Edinburgh, where the inquiry enters its second stage before Lord Bracadale on Tuesday, his sister Kadi Johnson said she believed Mr Bayoh would still be alive had he not come into contact with the police.About 100 campaigners from trade unions across Scotland...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
BBC
World Cup: Sussex police crackdown on domestic abuse
Sussex Police are targeting perpetrators of domestic abuse before and during the men's football World Cup in Qatar. Some 49 suspects were arrested the week before the start of the event - on November 15, 16 and 17 - as part of the force's "proactive" response. Research indicates instances of...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux: Hostel not right place for teen, inquest hears
A teenage boy who had been exploited by drug dealers should not have been placed in a hostel, an inquest heard. Ben Nelson-Roux, 16, was found dead by his mother at a homeless shelter for adults in Harrogate in April 2020. Despite being classed as at risk of further exploitation...
Sturgeon: Yes movement ‘galvanised’ by Supreme Court ruling on indyref2
The Supreme Court’s judgment has “galvanised” the Scottish independence movement, Nicola Sturgeon will say as she accuses opposition parties of making a “catastrophic miscalculation”.The court ruled this week that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally legislate to stage a second referendum without the approval of Westminster.First Minister Ms Sturgeon has since set out plans to use the next general election, to be held no later than January 2025, as a de facto referendum on the constitutional question.In her capacity as leader of the SNP, Ms Sturgeon is expected to tell party members that the independence campaign has been “strengthened” by the...
BBC
Head of the Royal Navy defends handling of rape allegations
The head of the Royal Navy has defended the way the service handles allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Adm Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House the Navy had changed how it investigates complaints. The First Sea Lord insisted independent investigations would be slower and "lead to...
BBC
University strike: All nine in Wales affected by action
Students in Wales will see lectures and seminars cancelled as thousands of university staff go on strike. University and College Union (UCU) members will walk out on Thursday 24 November, and 25 and 30 November over pay, conditions and pension cuts. All nine universities in Wales will be affected by...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans heartbroken by Iran defeat
Wales fans have been left dejected after World Cup optimism turned into heartbreak. The country's first World Cup for 64 years looks set to end at the first hurdle after a last-gasp - but deserved - 2-0 defeat against Iran in Qatar. Up to 6,000 Welsh fans packed the Ahmad...
BBC
Boston ditch body murder accused Kamil Zydek faces retrial
A man accused of murder after the killing of a Polish national whose body was found in a drainage channel in Lincolnshire faces a retrial. Kamil Zydek, 34, had denied murdering Marcin Stolarek whose body was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston in January 2020. A jury at Lincoln...
Comments / 0