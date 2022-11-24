ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Buy the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday and get £80 worth of free accessories

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqQsm_0jMKtm9t00

Black Friday 2022 is here and it's come at the perfect time if you're looking at getting a Dyson AirWrap for Christmas.

Using only air – so no need for clamping mechanisms or gloves – the Dyson Airwrap features smoothing brushes to mimic a stylist’s blow-dry by attracting hair to their surface and propelling air along the strands.

A hot deal we’ve spotted on the Dyson Airwrap Complete hair styler sees the Dyson-designed Rosé-edged travel pouch, Paddle brush and Detangling comb included for free. These are worth £80, so it makes that Christmas present just a little bit better.

The comprehensive styling tool also includes two 30mm Airwrap barrels engineered to create voluminous curls or waves, two 40mm Airwrap barrels for making loose curls or waves, a firm smoothing brush to control frizz-prone hair, a soft smoothing brush to gently aline, a round volumising brush, and a pre-styling dryer attachment to take you hair from wet to damp.

Each of the attachments have a one-click connection system and quick-release switch to make it easy to switch between them as your style. The attachments each have cool-touch tips to avoid burnt fingers.

There are three air speeds and three heat settings to help you style your hair just the way you want, as well as an 82F cold shot mode to set your hair after styling. Powering the Airwrap is Dyson’s V9 digital motor, which spins at up to 110,000 rpm. The Airwrap measures air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent damage being caused to your hair by excess heat.

If you need any more reasons to buy the Dyson AirWrap, then read T3's Dyson Airwrap review , which states, "The Dyson AirWrap Styler is a fantastic multi-tool hair styler for creating a range of looks without having to use several individual hair appliances to achieve the same result. It dries hair quickly and quietly, and comes with interchangeable accessories to help you create a range of looks".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sSKf_0jMKtm9t00

Limited edition Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca blue and Rosé: now £499.99 with £80 worth of free accessories
An all-in-one hair styler, the Dyson Airwave uses a powerful electric motor and heat to help add volume to your hair. This kit comes with the styler itself, two sizes of barrel, a non-slip heat mat and a dryer attachment, plus a storage case. For Black Friday you'll get a Dyson-designed Rosé-edged travel pouch, Paddle brush and Detangling comb worth £80. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

Black Friday is fast approaching, with the annual sales extravaganza happening this week. If you can’t wait until 25 November, there are lots of early deals to be shopped ahead of time, from retailers such as Boots, Currys, Very, Amazon and John Lewis. Popular brands such as Apple, Nintendo, Lego, Shark, Ninja and Dyson are all serving up serious savings, and the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to bring you the biggest discounts. There are deals to dive into across all categories, from home appliances and tech to toys, TVs and laptops. Follow live: The best early Black...
Marie Claire

Lululemon's Black Friday Sale: Our Favorite Deals

It's a rule universally understood by all gym-goers: When you look and feel good, you work out more. That might not be true during the festive season, when we swap spin classes for sipping mulled wine and runs for ice-skating rinks, but come January, when we dust off the gym membership, getting into activewear that feels comfortable and looks great is half the battle. As my mom always says, "preparation is the key to success"—so this year, I'm stocking up early and shopping lululemon's Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) for all the flattering leggings (opens in new tab), sweat-wicking sports bras (opens in new tab), and perfectly-fitting activewear accessories our workout wardrobe could ever need.
In Style

Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%

Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
Well+Good

Oprah’s Favorite Leggings Are Secretly on Major Sale Right Now—Grab a Pair Before the Rest of the Internet Catches On

It's no surprise that the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging made Oprah’s esteemed Favorite Things list. The Pocket Legging is one of those buttery-to-the-touch types of athleisurewear that puts other to shame because of its high-performance, comfort, and fit (plus: POCKETS). Not only is the quality of the fabric durable and sustainable (made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles), but in addition to being eco-conscious, it’s also one of the most size-inclusive activewear brands on the market. So when we learned the leggings were finally on sale, we added several to cart.
SPY

JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are on Sale for $50 During Zappos' Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Kate Middleton’s impeccable style. According to katemiddletonstyle.org — also known as the go-to website for all of Kate’s looks and go-to accessories — she has worn a certain pair of chic sneakers over a dozen times since 2016. She first wore them for more casual events throughout the years, most recently rocking them in the summer of 2022 during the sailing events in Plymouth. Not only can you get these stylish shoes...
shefinds

A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance

Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
CINCINNATI, OH
CNET

Take Up to 70% Off UGG Closet Gear for Black Friday

Just say no to boring footwear and workout wear, you know? Add a pop of color to your shoe game for less this Black Friday season. UGG Closet, UGG's hipper sibling, is taking up to 70% off of UGG Closet's catalogue throughout the Black Friday sales event. UGG Closet marked...
mensjournal.com

Amazon Black Friday 2022 Deals That Are Now Live

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. November has become an entire month...
Parade

Hurry, Clare V Bags Are on Sale for up to 40% Off for Black Friday, But They're Going Fast

Beloved by celebrities and influencers alike, Clare V is a brand that puts a modern take on the classic Parisian aesthetic. Back in 2008, journalist-turned-founder Clare Vivier launched her namesake brand with a collection of chic laptop cases. Since then the label has grown to include an entire line of bags, tech accessories and small leather goods. If you’re ever in Los Angeles, where all Clare V products are made, you can stop by their flagship store to see where it all began. In the meantime, we have some excellent deals on Clare V bags to hold you over. With savings of up to 40%, your wardrobe—and wallet—will thank us.
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy