Kings County, CA

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kings County (Kings County, CA)

 3 days ago

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Kings County.

Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred on Highway 41 near Quail Ave.

A woman driving a vehicle tried passing a big rig.

But she cut in front of it too early due to oncoming traffic.

This caused the vehicle to get knocked into a canal.

The man who was in the car died at the scene of the wreck.

Two others were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the big rig remained at the scene of the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

November 24, 2022

Source: ABC 30

