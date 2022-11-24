Read full article on original website
Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather
Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
Downtown West Monroe to host Christmas on the River 5k and Walk
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, Downtown West Monroe will be hosting the Christmas on the River 5k and Walk. The event will begin at 8:30 AM at Alley Park in Downtown West Monroe and the walk will commence at 8:45 AM. Participants can also wear their best Christmas attire for a […]
2022 Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train kicks off in downtown Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 2022 Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train kicked off on Friday, November 26 making its first stop in downtown Monroe. This is the first walk-around tour since 2018, and it brought hundreds of people from all over the state. “My husband Neal and I, and Jean-Paul drove all the way […]
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
2022 Christmas Events in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas Day coming soon, viewers will have a chance to attend Christmas events in the ArkLaMiss area. For details about the events, be sure to take a look at the table below. DateTimeEventLocation. November 17, 20225 PM – 8 PMChampagne StrollDowntown West Monroe...
NBC 10 News Today: Parade info for Ouachita Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins gave details about the Christmas parades happening in Ouachita Parish. For more details, watch the clip above.
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe restaurant hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive Saturday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices and Regymen Fitness to collect bikes from the community at the restaurant from 12 p.m. - 3p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022. Event...
Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group offering wagon rides beginning November 25
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning November 25, 2022, Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group will be offering wagon rides that take you on a tour of the lights in Downtown West Monroe and Downtown Monroe. Rides will depart from Alley Park every 30 minutes from 5 PM to 9 PM, and rides will be available […]
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La.
Destination Louisiane: Jimmie Davis State Park
CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jimmie Davis State Park is located in Chatham, Louisiana. Some call it a waterfront refuge. “Come early when you come in the summer because you will want a spot and you will want to enjoy the beach and enjoy this area of the park,” said Fouad Harb, District 3 Manager for Northern Region State Parks.
Black Friday special for Chapel Hart concert in El Dorado on February 2
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Semifinal ticket purchase information released
Prices for Ruston’s semifinal home matchup against Zachary have been released for Friday night’s contest in James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 while general admission will be $15. Ruston High students with an ID can purchase a ticket for $10...
Six days after Louisiana grain elevator fire sparked evacuations, firefighters continue battling flames inside tank
Over Thanksgiving, Catahoula Parish firefighters continued working to put out a grain elevator fire in Jonesville that has been burning for nearly a week. Firefighters were dispatched to Bunge Grain at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department also assisted with evacuating the Trinity Road neighborhood that surrounds the facility because of a risk of the 1.5 million bushel tank exploding, said Pam Patten, who is the public relations officer with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022
Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
West Monroe man breaks into victim’s vehicle; charged with burglary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, a citizen contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a complaint at her home on Larry Henry Road in West Monroe, La. The victim made the call due to a noise from what seemed to be a male screaming and yelling outside of her residence. […]
MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado closes its doors after over a year of business
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — After opening its doors in September 2021, Mulekick @ MAD has closed its doors for the last time on November 23, 2022. The restaurant that featured craft beer, original pizzas, and live music, had its last dinner service on Wednesday evening. MuleKick started in...
