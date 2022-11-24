ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Hometown Holiday, Kickoff to Christmas changes due to forecasted weather

Due to inclement weather predicted for Saturday, changes have been made to the Hometown Holiday and Kickoff to Christmas events. The Makers Fair, which will last from 10 a.m. to. 5 p.m., has been moved to the Farmers Market building, located at 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. The lighting...
RUSTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

2022 Christmas Events in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas Day coming soon, viewers will have a chance to attend Christmas events in the ArkLaMiss area. For details about the events, be sure to take a look at the table below. DateTimeEventLocation. November 17, 20225 PM – 8 PMChampagne StrollDowntown West Monroe...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe restaurant hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive Saturday afternoon. Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices and Regymen Fitness to collect bikes from the community at the restaurant from 12 p.m. - 3p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022. Event...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Destination Louisiane: Jimmie Davis State Park

CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jimmie Davis State Park is located in Chatham, Louisiana. Some call it a waterfront refuge. “Come early when you come in the summer because you will want a spot and you will want to enjoy the beach and enjoy this area of the park,” said Fouad Harb, District 3 Manager for Northern Region State Parks.
CHATHAM, LA
myarklamiss.com

Black Friday special for Chapel Hart concert in El Dorado on February 2

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Semifinal ticket purchase information released

Prices for Ruston’s semifinal home matchup against Zachary have been released for Friday night’s contest in James Field at “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. Reserved seating tickets will be $18 while general admission will be $15. Ruston High students with an ID can purchase a ticket for $10...
RUSTON, LA
Magnolia State Live

Six days after Louisiana grain elevator fire sparked evacuations, firefighters continue battling flames inside tank

Over Thanksgiving, Catahoula Parish firefighters continued working to put out a grain elevator fire in Jonesville that has been burning for nearly a week. Firefighters were dispatched to Bunge Grain at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department also assisted with evacuating the Trinity Road neighborhood that surrounds the facility because of a risk of the 1.5 million bushel tank exploding, said Pam Patten, who is the public relations officer with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JONESVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Notice of death — Nov. 24, 2022

Visitation: Friday 11/25/2022 3:00pm to 5:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Family Gathering: Saturday 11/26/2022 2:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday 11/26/2022 1:00pm at King’s Funeral Home. Interment: Saturday 11/26/2022 at George Washington Carver Memorial Park. Martin Luther King Drive, Ruston. To report an issue or...
RUSTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
brproud.com

West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
WEST MONROE, LA

