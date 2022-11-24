ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Is the U.S. Consumer in Trouble Heading Into a Potential Recession?

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The U.S. consumer has been in a place of strength since the pandemic started in early 2020. It may sound counterintuitive, given that during the early months of the pandemic, unemployment surged and broad swaths of the economy closed for months at a time.

But consumers were also spending less as they hunkered down in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Numerous stimulus bills and the ultra-low interest rate environment also added to their savings.

That story has changed recently, however, as the high-inflationary environment has begun to drain the savings of Americans, leading them to take on more debt. Staring down the barrel of a potential recession next year, is the U.S. consumer officially in trouble?

Savings are dwindling

It's quite remarkable to look at the fluctuation in recent years of the U.S. personal savings rate, which is defined as personal savings as a percentage of disposable personal income. Personal savings hit a record high by a large amount early on in the pandemic but have now sunk to record lows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40s4Fk_0jMKtHzU00

US Personal Saving Rate data by YCharts

That's because inflation has hit American pocketbooks hard, rising to the highest level seen in more than 40 years and resulting in higher prices everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store.

There has been wage growth, with wages and salaries up about 5.1% in September year over year, but that has not been enough to keep up with inflation, which has been up more than 8% year over year for a large part of 2022.

The consumer is taking on more debt

The other concerning factor is that the consumer now has much more debt, perhaps due to this reduced savings rate, which has forced them to drive up their credit card balances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Edr_0jMKtHzU00

US Total Revolving Credit Outstanding data by YCharts

U.S. revolving debt, which includes credit card balances, has surged higher in 2022 at an alarming rate. In fact, household debt increased at the fastest level seen in 15 years during the third quarter, while card balances climbed more than 15% in the third quarter year over year, the largest annual increase in more than two decades.

"Credit card, mortgage, and auto loan balances continued to increase in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a combination of robust consumer demand and higher prices," Donghoon Lee, an economic research advisor at the New York Federal Reserve, said in a research report. "However, new mortgage originations have slowed to pre-pandemic levels amid rising interest rates."

Credit conditions begin to normalize

Credit quality has been extremely strong since the pandemic began, with most major banks and credit card lenders reporting historically low levels of delinquencies and charge-offs, which is debt unlikely to be collected and a good indicator of actual loan losses.

But there are signs that conditions are starting to normalize. In October, most of the major credit card players in the U.S. reported an uptick in delinquencies and charge-offs.  According to analysts, five of the major credit card issuers -- Capital One , American Express , Synchrony , Bread Financial , and Discover -- are still at levels of delinquencies 15% lower than in 2019, while charge-offs are 30% below 2019 levels, so normalization is to be expected.

But interestingly, Capital One and Bread Financial, which have more exposure to subprime borrowers, saw charge-offs surge 70 basis points (1 basis point = 0.01 percentage point) and 110 basis points, respectively. For Capital One, that's more than double the increase in charge-offs they've seen in October over the last five years, excluding 2020. This is generally the theme that is being seen, where the normalization of credit is accelerating faster among lower-income borrowers.

How worried should investors be?

There are clearly some worrying signs about the financial health of the consumer, who has spent a large amount of their savings and is now taking on more debt . Furthermore, student debt payments will resume next year, and mortgage and used-car values are starting to decline.

If there is a significant recession next year and unemployment shoots higher, the consumer could really struggle, given that they won't have the same cash flows to continue to cover all of their expenses.

Currently, most economists expect unemployment to climb to around 4.6% next year, according to a Reuters poll, with the high estimate closer to 6%. A sharp rise in unemployment could be very detrimental to the consumer.

But if it's more gradual, things might not get too bad, and as I mentioned, some normalization is to be expected. This is certainly a trend investors will want to monitor because a hurt consumer can do a lot of damage to the economy and likely many stocks in your portfolio.

Synchrony Financial is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. and Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Markets Insider

The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.

There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
258K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy