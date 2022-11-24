Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
WHEC TV-10
One killed, two injured in Rush crash
RUSH, N.Y. – One person was killed in a crash Sunday on Rush Lima Road. Two others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say two vehicles were traveling in opposite lanes when one of them crossed the center line, striking the other. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the line.
Police on scene at fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
nyspnews.com
Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
WHEC TV-10
Four people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Saturday
PENFIELD, N.Y. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in Penfield that sent five people to the hospital. Empire Boulevard near the bay was closed during the initial investigation and cleanup. Crews were still on the scene as of 1...
waynetimes.com
48 year-old mural uncovered following building fire
Following the March 23, 2022, fire at the Thatcher Company plant on Route 104 in Williamson, demolition work uncovered a mural hidden behind an interior wall, signed and dated in 1974. The mural, unknown to the present owners, came as quite a surprise. Thatcher Facility Maintenance Manager, Mike Keller wanted to find the artist and preserve this historic artwork.
WHEC TV-10
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
WHEC TV-10
Man dies in ATV crash in Victor on Thanksgiving
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. State Police say Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home and failed to return. After relatives couldn’t reach him by phone, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: RIT student Eric Alcantara
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County deputies need your help finding a missing RIT student, Eric Alcantara. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen by his roommate on Wednesday afternoon on campus. He was wearing a red jacket, black pants, a knit cap, black shoes with white accents, and carrying a backpack. He is 5 foot 1, has black hair, has brown eyes, and he is 19 years old.
Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
