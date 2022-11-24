Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
One killed, two injured in Rush crash
RUSH, N.Y. – One person was killed in a crash Sunday on Rush Lima Road. Two others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say two vehicles were traveling in opposite lanes when one of them crossed the center line, striking the other. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the line.
13 WHAM
Unlicensed driver crashes into building on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash with a car into a building around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, a single car was found to have crashed and come to a rest into the front of a building causing significant damage.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
13 WHAM
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
WHEC TV-10
Man dies in ATV crash in Victor on Thanksgiving
VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. State Police say Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home and failed to return. After relatives couldn’t reach him by phone, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
Rochester driver faces weapons charges after fleeing from police during pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street. Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was […]
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
WHEC TV-10
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Four people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Saturday
PENFIELD, N.Y. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in Penfield that sent five people to the hospital. Empire Boulevard near the bay was closed during the initial investigation and cleanup. Crews were still on the scene as of 1...
WHEC TV-10
Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
WHEC TV-10
Man killed in incident involving a bulldozer in Livingston County
LEICESTER, N.Y. – Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was killed in an incident involving a bulldozer. This happened on a farm off Dunkley Road in Leicester. Deputies are at the scene investigating. News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
