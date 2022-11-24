ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

One killed, two injured in Rush crash

RUSH, N.Y. – One person was killed in a crash Sunday on Rush Lima Road. Two others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say two vehicles were traveling in opposite lanes when one of them crossed the center line, striking the other. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the line.
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Unlicensed driver crashes into building on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash with a car into a building around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, a single car was found to have crashed and come to a rest into the front of a building causing significant damage.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dies in ATV crash in Victor on Thanksgiving

VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. State Police say Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home and failed to return. After relatives couldn’t reach him by phone, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
News 8 WROC

Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash Saturday

PENFIELD, N.Y. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday in Penfield that sent five people to the hospital. Empire Boulevard near the bay was closed during the initial investigation and cleanup. Crews were still on the scene as of 1...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man found dead in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
ROCHESTER, NY

