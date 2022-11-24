ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CF Montreal & CanMNT defender Alistair Johnston responds to Celtic links

CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston has admitted he would take the opportunity to move to Europe amid intensifying Celtic links. It's understood the Scottish champions have come to an agreement with Montreal over the permanent transfer of the Canada international, with only a few small details left to be agreed upon by all parties.
MLS commissioner confirms interest in Lionel Messi transfer

MLS commissioner Don Garber has confirmed clubs within the league have been showing an interest in signing Lionel Messi. Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future. As previously reported...
Update on Lionel Messi's proposed move to Inter Miami

Inter Miami are in negotiations with Lionel Messi's representatives and are willing to meet the legendary forward's wage demands to bring him to MLS, 90min understands. MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed this weekend that a number of clubs were keen to sign the diminutive forward, with 90min understanding that Inter Miami are one of said clubs who are interested and have the financial capacity to sign Messi.
