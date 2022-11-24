Read full article on original website
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USMNT star Tyler Adams on his 'special' relationship with English football
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his 'special' affinity with English football ahead of Friday's clash with the Three Lions.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
CF Montreal & CanMNT defender Alistair Johnston responds to Celtic links
CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston has admitted he would take the opportunity to move to Europe amid intensifying Celtic links. It's understood the Scottish champions have come to an agreement with Montreal over the permanent transfer of the Canada international, with only a few small details left to be agreed upon by all parties.
Soccer & football call it a draw as USMNT & England stay in control of their own World Cup destinies
The USMNT's 0-0 draw with England on Friday probably won't live long in the memory of supporters, but both soccer & football should be satisfied.
Twitter reacts as USMNT draws 0-0 against England
The United States men's national team drew 0-0 against England, earning a point to sit in third place of the Group B stand
Faces of Football: Argentina - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Argentina - a letter to the national team.
Faces of Football: Belgium - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Belgium - a letter to the national team.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst breaks silence following Rangers exit
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has spoken for the first time since being sacked by Rangers.
Bournemouth confirm appointment of Gary O'Neil as head coach
Bournemouth confirm appointment of Gary O'Neil as head coach.
Faces of Football: Denmark - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Denmark - a letter to the national team.
Portugal vs Uruguay - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Portugal's World Cup group game against Uruguay, including team news, lineups and prediction
Xavi confirms talks with €60m wonderkid over Barcelona transfer
Xavi confirms Barcelona have held talks with one of the world's hottest prospects over a transfer.
Kevin Alvarez explains Mexico's 0-2 defeat vs. Argentina
Mexico fell 0-2 to Argentina on Saturday at the Lusail Stadium, as goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez propelled the Albiceleste to all three points.
Gerardo Martino explains substitution errors that led to 0-2 loss vs. Argentina
Gerardo Martino explains the substitution errors that led to the 0-2 loss vs. Argentina.
