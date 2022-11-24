The New Orleans Saints had their scoring streak of 332 games snapped in a 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California on Sunday.The Saints’ loss ended the longest active scoring streak in the NFL.Alvin Kamara gave up two fumbles while Wil Lutz missed a field goal as the Saints’ offence struggled against San Francisco’s stout defence.It marked the first time in Kamara’s career that he lost two fumbles in a game.San Francisco then stopped the Saints after a first-and-goal from the four-yard line when Nick Bosa sacked New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton on fourth down. The...

