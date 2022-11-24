Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Lewis-Webb House in Missouri from the 1800s was home to early settlers who influenced a city's developmentCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 'Lowe and Campbell Sporting Goods Building' was constructed in 1925 and merged with Wilson Sporting GoodsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
