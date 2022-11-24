DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford didn’t think the jeers from England’s fans really were necessary. The 0-0 draw with the United States simply wasn’t good enough. Certainly not for a team with genuine ambitions of winning the World Cup for the first time since its one and only tournament success in 1966. And not for one coming off the high of beating Iran 6-2 in its opening game in Qatar. Rashford says “you don’t need fans to boo us to know we’ve not played as well as we could have.” England is still at the top of Group B and a point against Wales will guarantee qualification.

