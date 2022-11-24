NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts.
Through the investigation, police say that they determined that Clinkscales-Stowe embezzled $47,166.07 from various accounts between 2017 to 2022.
Consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, Clinkscales-Stowe was charged with six counts of felony embezzlement.
