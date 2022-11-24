ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUDsn_0jMKpexF00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts.

‘Shoot ’em on sight’; Stokesdale man accused of violent threats against FBI agents, court documents say

Through the investigation, police say that they determined that Clinkscales-Stowe embezzled $47,166.07 from various accounts between 2017 to 2022.

Consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, Clinkscales-Stowe was charged with six counts of felony embezzlement.

She turned herself in on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Deadly shooting in Cornelius; no arrests yet

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene. Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting […]
CORNELIUS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
CLEMMONS, NC
WFXR

Danville Police investigate man’s death

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found without a pulse in a holding cell at the Danville City Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Deputies say 31-year-old Anthony Lee Wyatt of Danville was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 2:44 p.m. for public intoxication. Deputies say around 5:26 p.m. a […]
DANVILLE, VA
Queen City News

Queen City News

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy