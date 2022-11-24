Read full article on original website
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980s
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke Valley
Mayor Lea finishes the Drumstick Dash
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Hazelmarie Anderson...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WBB: Longwood at Virginia Tech
Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage …. There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia...
Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
Fashion for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The United Way and Hotel Roanoke are teaming up to do good this holiday season. They’ve officially kicked off their “Fashion for Evergreens” Christmas tree display and the competition is hot. There are over 25 trees decorated by local organizations and people can...
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game
d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
Local vendors gearing up for small business Saturday
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Black Friday has come and gone but many local businesses are just starting to gear up as we head into small business Saturday. The day is used to celebrate and support small businesses in the community and with inflation and lingering effects from COVID-19 local businesses are encouraging the community to shop small this weekend.
E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage advance with region crowns
(WFXR) — There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia squads competing for a spot in the state championship after George Wythe, E.C. Glass and Heritage won their respective region finals on Saturday. They join Christiansburg and Appomattox, who won on Friday night. The Maroons defeated Grayson County,...
Foodie Friday: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers
BLACKSBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. If you’re stuck wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson has you covered. She spoke with Chef JC Botero from The Inn at Virginia Tech, who shared some creative ways to get the bird and all the trimmings, back on the plate.
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night – Christiansburg’s …. Friday Night Blitz Week 14 Play of the Night - Christiansburg's Curtis Altizer. Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week Region 2C Finals...
Morning rain gives way to breezy, mild afternoon Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – Most of this holiday weekend has been very nice!. A storm system to our west is flinging moisture our way in the form of rain Sunday morning. By the afternoon, a gusty wind out of the west takes over. This will dry out the air with most of the rain shifting north and east of our area.
12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar
Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
Level, Jeffery Garland
Jeffery Garland Level of Roanoke, VA passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. “Jeff” was born on January 26, 1954, in Smyrna, TN. The son of the late James “Dan” Level and Peggy Ann Carter Level. Jeff was a graduate of Desert High School, Edwards AFB, CA....
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -You likely know him as the TV news anchor, that TV weather guy or the chief meteorologist, but for two young men, that guy – he’s just Dad. What’s it like having a father who’s on TV, whom everybody knows when you’re growing up?
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
