ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Mayor Lea finishes the Drumstick Dash

Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Hazelmarie Anderson...
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

WBB: Longwood at Virginia Tech

Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. Highlights and reaction from Virginia Tech's meeting with Longwood at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday in Blacksburg. State semifinals set after Wythe, Glass and Heritage …. There will be a total of five Southwest Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fashion for Evergreens returns to Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The United Way and Hotel Roanoke are teaming up to do good this holiday season. They’ve officially kicked off their “Fashion for Evergreens” Christmas tree display and the competition is hot. There are over 25 trees decorated by local organizations and people can...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game

d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local vendors gearing up for small business Saturday

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Black Friday has come and gone but many local businesses are just starting to gear up as we head into small business Saturday. The day is used to celebrate and support small businesses in the community and with inflation and lingering effects from COVID-19 local businesses are encouraging the community to shop small this weekend.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

BLACKSBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. If you’re stuck wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson has you covered. She spoke with Chef JC Botero from The Inn at Virginia Tech, who shared some creative ways to get the bird and all the trimmings, back on the plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Morning rain gives way to breezy, mild afternoon Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Most of this holiday weekend has been very nice!. A storm system to our west is flinging moisture our way in the form of rain Sunday morning. By the afternoon, a gusty wind out of the west takes over. This will dry out the air with most of the rain shifting north and east of our area.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar

Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
FLOYD, VA
NRVNews

Level, Jeffery Garland

Jeffery Garland Level of Roanoke, VA passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. “Jeff” was born on January 26, 1954, in Smyrna, TN. The son of the late James “Dan” Level and Peggy Ann Carter Level. Jeff was a graduate of Desert High School, Edwards AFB, CA....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Dog-grooming salon opens

A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
HARDY, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy