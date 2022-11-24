Read full article on original website
Limestone Man Charged After Police Chase
A Limestone man was charged after a police chase on Saturday. Foster Brook Police charged Xander J. Grover with 14 different traffic charges including fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Grover was remanded to McKean County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
Colorado deputies indicted over fatal shooting of man who called 911 for help
Two Colorado deputies involved in the shooting death of a man who called 911 for roadside assistance have been indicted on multiple charges following a months-long investigation. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, located near Denver, said in a statement on Wednesday that the decision by a grand jury to...
Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles
Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information. One New York state man is in...
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
Conewango Township Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Individual
CONEWANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Conewango Township police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify an individual regarding a retail theft at Walmart. The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2022. Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact Officer Andersen with the Conewango Township police at 814-726-0725.
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
4 arrested in St. James drug bust
Four people were taken into custody after police found drugs and paraphernalia at a home in St. James. Police executed a search warrant Tuesday on the 400 block of 1st Ave South, where officers found over an ounce of meth, Psilocybin mushrooms, and other items indicative of drug sales. Tommy...
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
‘Somebody Just Left a Baby on My Car’: Connecticut Man Accused of Leaving Premature Baby on Hood of Stranger’s Car
A 41-year-old man in Connecticut was arrested this week for allegedly abandoning his premature newborn child on the hood of a stranger’s parked car earlier this year. Jorge Grados was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of risk of injury to a minor and one count of intentional cruelty to persons, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
Chaos breaks out at Antelope Valley Mall amid sledgehammer smash-and-grab
Chaos broke out at the Antelope Valley mall Tuesday after a group of bandits used a large sledgehammer to smash up glass cases and grab fistfuls of jewelry from a kiosk store.
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
