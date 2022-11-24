ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wesb.com

Limestone Man Charged After Police Chase

A Limestone man was charged after a police chase on Saturday. Foster Brook Police charged Xander J. Grover with 14 different traffic charges including fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Grover was remanded to McKean County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for driver of stolen vehicle who led officers on 2 chases

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for a stolen vehicle after it led police on two pursuits Saturday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office pursued a vehicle on northbound Highway 61 around 7:30 p.m.Deputies say they lost sight of the car, which was allegedly stolen at knife-point on Wednesday, as it entered the area of Interstate 94.Officers with the SPPD located the vehicle at Lawson Avenue and Arcade Street. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, resulting in another pursuit.The chase ended due to excessive speed by the stolen vehicle, police say.The car was last seen in Maplewood at Beam Avenue and Highway 61.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall

Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton

A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
BRADFORD, PA
informnny.com

NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
MALONE, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Conewango Township Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Individual

CONEWANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Conewango Township police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify an individual regarding a retail theft at Walmart. The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2022. Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact Officer Andersen with the Conewango Township police at 814-726-0725.
Southern Minnesota News

4 arrested in St. James drug bust

Four people were taken into custody after police found drugs and paraphernalia at a home in St. James. Police executed a search warrant Tuesday on the 400 block of 1st Ave South, where officers found over an ounce of meth, Psilocybin mushrooms, and other items indicative of drug sales. Tommy...
SAINT JAMES, MN
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
Law & Crime

‘Somebody Just Left a Baby on My Car’: Connecticut Man Accused of Leaving Premature Baby on Hood of Stranger’s Car

A 41-year-old man in Connecticut was arrested this week for allegedly abandoning his premature newborn child on the hood of a stranger’s parked car earlier this year. Jorge Grados was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of risk of injury to a minor and one count of intentional cruelty to persons, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kotatv.com

Two arrested after weekend crime spree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
RAPID VALLEY, SD
wesb.com

Two Victims of Identity Theft

Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
ERIE, PA
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.

