ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

There is much to be thankful for in Carlsbad

By Dale Janway
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago

Happy Thanksgiving Carlsbad!

We are thankful to live in such generous community. In recognition of the holiday, numerous local groups, including the Trinity Hotel, are giving away meals or holding free Thanksgiving celebrations.  The Carlsbad Home Center also held a turkey giveaway last week.  One of Carlsbad’s longstanding Christmas charities – Ray Anaya’s Christmas Anonymous, is also currently seeking registrations for its annual toy giveaway. An application form can be found at anayalegacy.org or by calling 575-200-7400. The deadline is Dec. 1. Another great local organization, the Carlsbad Community of Hope, continues to offer shelter for the night when the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

We are also thankful to live in a beautiful community. The publication “Lonely Planet” recently listed New Mexico as one of its “must visit” destinations for 2023. The state certainly has many beautiful locations, but Carlsbad, with two nearby national parks, is always at the top of the list.  In fact, Carlsbad Caverns National Park was recently listed as No. 4 in the “24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites to Visit in the U.S.” list.

On a local level, we’re proud of our beautiful river and of the many facilities that are being added along the river, including pickleball, volleyball and putt putt golf.

We are very thankful to live in a community that continues to grow and provide more opportunity. Last week, Carlsbad’s “Wingstop” opened its doors and set records on its first day. Riverside Country Club held a groundbreaking for a new remodeling on Saturday. Special thanks to Anthony Foreman, who is the president of the country club. Businesses are growing in Carlsbad because we have a such healthy and diverse economy, including tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, potash, oil and gas, and nuclear.

These many industries provide career opportunities for children growing up in Carlsbad and they also help us attract new residents.

We are thankful to live in a community with such an involved school district. Over the past few days alone, Carlsbad students have participated, and excelled in, MESA competitions, mock trials, honors choir, athletics and many other activities.

Finally, we are thankful to see such a wonderful agenda of events planned across Carlsbad over the next month, from community theater productions to wine festivals to, most importantly, numerous activities through our local churches.

Carlsbad is a wonderful community that always reminds us of so many reasons to be thankful. Happy Thanksgiving.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: There is much to be thankful for in Carlsbad

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.
HOBBS, NM
KOAT 7

Winter weather closes Highway 249, strands motorists

Winter weather caused treacherous driving conditions Friday night, resulting in the closing of Highway 249 because of numerous cars stuck in the snow. Motorists are strongly advised to not to attempt traveling the road until further notice. Hagerman and Dexter Police, along with the New Mexico State Police, are currently pulling out cars that were unable to continue driving in this area because of the weather.
HAGERMAN, NM
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy