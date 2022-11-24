25-Year-Old Jose Echevaria Cordova Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Yuma City.

Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.

A Ford Mustang traveling southbound went out of control.

It then hit a parked agricultural trailer.

The driver of the Mustang was identified as Jose Echevaria Cordova.

Cordova was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

A passenger in the car was airlifted to a Phoenix Hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of Cordova's erratic driving remains unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the YCSO.

November 24, 2022

Source: KXO Radio

