🎙 Hays Arts Council readies for 2022 Winter Art Walk
The turkey has been carved, and soon Christmas trees will be lit and holiday festivities will pepper calendars. Among those favorite annual traditions in Hays is the Hays Arts Council’s Winter Art Walk, which will once again provide area residents to enjoy local artists at locations inside shops and restaurants across downtown Hays and beyond.
Hays Public Library hires youth public services coordinator
The Hays Public Library has hired a new public services coordinator, who will work with youth and families by connecting them with books and resources as well as facilitating library programs. Chianti Madkins, originally from Ashdown, Ark., has bachelor of arts degrees in political science and philosophy from the University...
Annual toy-building event at FHSU around the corner
Fort Hays State University is looking for volunteers to participate in the university’s annual toy-building event. The Dr. Fred P. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots (TUFT) Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the woodshop of FHSU’s Center for Applied Technology. The...
Midland Marketing mural last in Hays Brush the Bricks series
Hays artist Dennis Schiel in October finished the last of the Brush the Bricks murals in downtown Hays. The last mural is on the north side of the Midland Marketing building, 219 E. Ninth. It depicts a farmer and horse team along with sunflowers, wheat and milo. The co-op helped choose the farm scene, Schiel said.
Fall FHSU commencement set for Dec. 16 and 17
Fort Hays State University will recognize approximately 1,100 graduates during its third annual fall commencement Friday (in person) and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, for the virtual ceremonies. Graduates who have chosen to participate in person will be honored in two ceremonies on Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. All graduates...
Heart of a Tiger: FHSU student discusses the power of scholarships
I often smile when I think about the Winston Churchill quote, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Fort Hays State University continues to be abundantly blessed by the generosity of so many philanthropists. Those gifts are game-changers. They help us provide state-of-the-art facilities, honor and inspire faculty and open doors of opportunity to many students.
🎙 Christmas season kicks off in Hays with tree lightings and more
Downtown Hays will soon be completely decorated for the Christmas season after the Annual Frostfest Tree Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Downtown Pavilion, 10th and Main. During the event, attendees will be treated to coca and carolers along with a visit from "someone extra special," according...
ksal.com
Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights
A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade. The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.
CAMPBELL: Farm & pasture land leasing arrangements
Kansas is primarily an agriculture state with about 87 percent of all Kansas land contributing to some form of agriculture production. More than 21 million acres in Kansas is harvested for crops and over 14 million is pastureland for grazing animals. Most agriculture producers (tenants) lease ground from multiple landlords....
Former Hays PD officer, KHP Lt. Kahle returns to Troop D
TOPEKA — Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Technical Trooper Benjamin Kahle has been promoted to lieutenant and will serve Troop D, Zone D in northwest Kansas. Kahle attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class 50 in 2012. His...
Demel retires after 51 years as Barton County employee
The world is a different place than it was in 1971. In September of that year, Gary Demel began his long career as a Barton County employee. Demel did a little of everything for the Road and Bridge Department, working as shop foreman since 1988. That run came to an end with a retirement luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18.
🎥 Despite higher-than-budgeted cost, bid for 3rd Hays fire station OK'd
A third fire station will be built in northwest Hays on West 41st Street starting next spring and will become the new headquarters of the Hays Fire Department. It's something that's been discussed by the city since the mid-1990s. The current fire station opened in 1974 in downtown Hays at...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 13-19
The Hays Police Department responded to 79 calls from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Little more than a tenth of an inch of rain — cold front on the way
It wasn't much, but Saturday's rain brought more than a tenth of an inch of precipitation to Hays — still below an inch of total accumulation for the month of November. CoCoRaHS reports range from 0.14 inches of rain in east Hays to 0.05 inches near Victoria and Ellis.
Single-vehicle wreck injures Kan. man south of Concordia
CLOUD COUNTY — A Cawker City man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 81 Friday afternoon. Cole C. Zobel, 76, of Cawker City, was northbound on U.S. 81 in a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria when the car entered the median, striking a drainage ditch, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. The car then went up onto the southbound inside shoulder and back into the median, coming to rest facing north.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about vehicle burglary, shoplifting at Salina store
On Friday, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina. The victim reported more than $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping. After reviewing surveillance video, officers could see the burglary suspects shoplifting property from inside the store as well.
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi
BARTON COUNTY — At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
NWS: Seasonable weekend, rain expected to stay west of Hays
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for an extended period of seasonable weather for the Hays area, with moderate temperatures and sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend. While forecasters are predicting rainfall in Kansas beginning Saturday, forecasters expect any precipitation will stay east of a...
