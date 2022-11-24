Battle 4 Atlantis: Vols defeat Butler

No. 21 Tennessee (3-1) defeated Butler (3-2), 71-45, Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Vols led, 28-23, at halftime.

Three Vols posted double figures in the scoring column against Butler.

Santiago Vesocovi led the Vols with 13 points. Julian Phillips recorded 11 points and six rebounds, while Zakai Zeigler totaled 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Olivier Nkamhuoa and Tyreke Key recorded nine points each for Tennessee.

Butler’s Jayden Taylor led all scorers with 18 points.

Tennessee will play USC Thursday in the tournament semifinals. Tipoff between the Vols and Trojans is slated for 1:30 p.m. EST. ESPN2 will televise the matchup.