Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Remodeled downtown park to tell the story of Wichita sit-in, which sparked a movement
The city has committed $1 million and plans to work with the NAACP to tell the story of the first successful student-led sit-in of the civil rights movement.
KWCH.com
WPD announces annual toy drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching its annual toy drive for local Domestic Violence shelters. On December 5, WPD will be collecting items, ranging from apparel to blankets. If you would like to donate, the event will be held at the Community Policing Office at 5802 W. Central. The toy drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
🎥 A Day In The Life: Wells Aircraft
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular and unique small airplanes is the Cirrus. The small, single-engine airplane became a news headline when it became the first aircraft to sport its own parachute, which can bring the aircraft down if it becomes disabled and can’t glide or fly.
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
wichitabyeb.com
Returning to Nortons Brewing Company to check out their Garden Igloos
We went the first year they opened, miss out last year, but returned this year for the Garden Igloos at Nortons Brewing Company. Nortons opened their reservations for the igloos earlier this month and many slots were booked quickly. We were lucky to get one and stopped by with some friends who have never been.
travelwithsara.com
Fall In Love With Winfield, Kansas
The first time you stop in Winfield, Kansas, you will wonder why you have not stopped before. Winfield is a small town that knows how to play big. You will find it easy to fall in love with Winfield, Kansas. It’s no secret that Winfield is an event community, but...
greatbendpost.com
Loren Unruh, age 79
Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
kfdi.com
Scheels to Set-up Shop in Wichita, Creating 500 Job Openings
Employee-owned sports retailer Scheels is opening its second Kansas store in Wichita and plans to hire at least 500 associates by July. The company is looking for employee-owners to join the team, share their passions, and advance their careers, and offers the best benefits in retail. With 230,000 square feet...
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Salina, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nemaha Central High School football team will have a game with Kingman High School on November 26, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Taqueria La Autentica
The former Calvin’s Hamburger Haven space at 1929 S. Seneca has a new restaurant inside. Taqueria La Autentica has taken over. The Mexican restaurant selling tacos, tortas, burritos and more has been open for about a month. ===========. 1929 South Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67213. 316-352-7478. Open Daily: 6am...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Delicias Salvadorenas Restaurant
There’s a new restaurant that has taken over the former Pho Lotus space at 1523 S. Seneca. It’s called Delicias Salvadorenas and they just opened this weekend. I stopped by while they were getting set up. So with that said, let’s check it out. ===========. 1523 S....
Fatal accident in Wichita Saturday night
It happened just after 8:15, on westbound Kellogg near Hydraulic, after a single vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The victim has not been identified.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Hutchinson, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Holton High School football team will have a game with Andale High School on November 26, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Kan. teen dies in ATV accident southeast of Marion Saturday
MARION COUNTY — A Hillsboro teen was killed in an ATV accident Saturday night southeast of Marion. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old was westbound on 170th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The Yamaha ATV left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The teen was not wearing a helmet, the Kansas Highway Patrol noted.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0