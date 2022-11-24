ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Faribault County Register

BE Council votes not to cover costs

The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
BLUE EARTH, MN
kicdam.com

Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Iowa Christmas tree growers have overcome some challenges

NEW HAMPTON — The president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, John Beckwith of New Hampton, says the growing season for the trees was a good one despite the dry weather. “Some folks had some issues you know with some winterburn from last year and kind of carry over...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
GOLDFIELD, IA
algonaradio.com

Three Killed in Wright County Crash

–A Britt man has been identified as one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wright County Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Mack Semi driven by 20-year-old Braxton Murphy of Eldora collided with a 2007 BMW 525 around 7:05 AM Monday, at the intersection of County Road R33 and 160th Avenue, about five miles North of Holmes.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July

KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
MINNESOTA STATE
K92.3

Career Day for Born Gives UNI First Division I Win of 2022

The metaphorical monkey is off this UNI basketball squad's back. The Panthers got their first Division I win of the season Saturday against Northern Illinois, 83-76. But boy, did it start sloppy. Over the first ten minutes of play, both teams combined for 12 turnovers, and it wasn't because either...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy