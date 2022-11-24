Read full article on original website
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
kicdam.com
Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges
Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
kchanews.com
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
KGLO News
Iowa Christmas tree growers have overcome some challenges
NEW HAMPTON — The president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, John Beckwith of New Hampton, says the growing season for the trees was a good one despite the dry weather. “Some folks had some issues you know with some winterburn from last year and kind of carry over...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KIMT
Limits on visitors go into effect at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa is limiting visitors due to an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed on the following units:. - ICU, 6W, 5W, 4W, 4E, Birth Center and Pediatrics. Visitors to...
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
algonaradio.com
Three Killed in Wright County Crash
–A Britt man has been identified as one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Wright County Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Mack Semi driven by 20-year-old Braxton Murphy of Eldora collided with a 2007 BMW 525 around 7:05 AM Monday, at the intersection of County Road R33 and 160th Avenue, about five miles North of Holmes.
KGLO News
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
4 kids killed in Iowa fire; cause determined
An overnight house fire that killed four children and injured two more people in Mason City originated in an electrical power strip on the main floor of the home.
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Career Day for Born Gives UNI First Division I Win of 2022
The metaphorical monkey is off this UNI basketball squad's back. The Panthers got their first Division I win of the season Saturday against Northern Illinois, 83-76. But boy, did it start sloppy. Over the first ten minutes of play, both teams combined for 12 turnovers, and it wasn't because either...
