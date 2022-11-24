ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, IN

WANE 15

Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1100 block East Portside Drive, Warsaw. Alexander W.J. Kuhn reported attempted fraud. 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5300 block West SR 14, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of battery. 12:25 a.m. Wednesday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Arrested After Undercover Drug Bust

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after dealing methamphetamine to undercover officers. Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Meade, 67, 487 Clinic Court, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne

A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Jamie Derkatsch, 49, is accused of being the main salesperson. Another woman, Erin Holbrook,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Theft Suspects

WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly committed theft at a local business. Tips on the pictured vehicle’s location would also help, as the suspects left the business in it. To protect the innocent, do not post...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps

The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WARSAW, IN

