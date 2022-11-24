Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 17-year-old male missing from Allen County. Traysean Walker was last seen at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Fort Wayne and police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more. Original story: A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a […]
WOWO News
Police investigating early morning shooting at northwest Fort Wayne shopping center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire at the Gateway Plaza shopping center, located in the 1500 block of Goshen Rd. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the scene where they located an adult male and an adult female in the parking lot. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again in downtown Fort Wayne after car crashes into pole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was shut down Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. East Jefferson Boulevard was shut down at its intersection with Lafayette Street after a crash that happened just before 8 a.m. A...
WANE-TV
1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into semi on I-69 near Anderson
The crash happened in the southbound lanes from Markelville Road to Rangeline Road (mile marker 227.8 to 227.6) about one mile north of Anderson.
Police looking for woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning. Police said 31-year-old Michael Dees was shot at 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue in an alley. Medics transported Dees to an Anderson hospital, where he was ultimately transferred to an...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1100 block East Portside Drive, Warsaw. Alexander W.J. Kuhn reported attempted fraud. 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5300 block West SR 14, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of battery. 12:25 a.m. Wednesday,...
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
woofboomnews.com
Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison
On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi
Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Undercover Drug Bust
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after dealing methamphetamine to undercover officers. Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Meade, 67, 487 Clinic Court, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne
A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Jamie Derkatsch, 49, is accused of being the main salesperson. Another woman, Erin Holbrook,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Theft Suspects
WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly committed theft at a local business. Tips on the pictured vehicle’s location would also help, as the suspects left the business in it. To protect the innocent, do not post...
Famous Taco fans ask owner to open up southwest and he’s gonna keep trying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Put to the court of public opinion, Mexican restaurateur Martin Quintana believes people overwhelmingly want to see The Famous Taco open on West Jefferson Boulevard. The sign is up and the kitchen will be equipped as soon as he gets an OK from city planning authorities. That didn’t happen last […]
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
WTHR
Muncie police trying to find out who shot, killed man
Police got reports of a man shot near East Willard and South Blaine Street. 26-year-old Sentarian K. Stockett was pronounced dead at the scene.
Times-Union Newspaper
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
